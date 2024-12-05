Horrific comment posted by ex-Washington Post writer after United Healthcare CEO shot

By Bob Unruh

Taylor Lorenz of the Washington Post (Twitter profile photo)
Taylor Lorenz

Taylor Lorenz, an ex-Washington Post writer, posted online a comment after United HealthCare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed this week: “And people wonder why we want these people dead.”

Her comment, on the alternative social media page Bluesky, was atop a comment about a Blue Cross Blue Shield division beginning limits on payments for anesthesia in some cases.

Lorenz then posted an image of Blue Cross Blue Shield CEO Kim Keck.

A report at Zerohedge explained, “‘People have very justified hatred toward insurance company CEOs because these executives are responsible for an unfathomable amount of death and suffering,’ Lorenz said in another post. ‘As someone against death and suffering, I think it’s good to call out this broken system and the ppl in power who enable it.'”

The report noted bullet casings found at the scene were inscribed with the words, “Delay, “Deny,” “Depose.”

The hunt for the shooter, who fled the scene on a bicycle, continues.

The report said the labeling could be linked to a book from more than a decade ago that criticized the insurance industry. It was called, “Delay, Deny, Defend.”

The report noted other “left-leaning” commenters shared equally strong opinions, including Ken Klipperstein and Kylie Cheung.

A report the Gateway Pundit noted Thompson reportedly was under investigation on allegations of insider trading.

“What type of person writes something like this as a first reaction to a public assassination?” the article wondered. “Lorenz, the ‘Queen of Doxxing,’ left the globalist rag The Washington Post in October after letting her true feelings about Joe Biden slip in a revealing tweet.”

Thompson was shot outside a hotel in New York, where he had gone for a business meeting. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on the homicide.

UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter
Bob Unruh

Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially. Read more of Bob Unruh's articles here.


