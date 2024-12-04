WATCH: United Healthcare assassin used a silencer and possibly waited overnight to hit CEO Brian Thompson

By Danielle Wallace and Alexis McAdams, Fox Business

Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was murdered in New York City, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 (Video screenshot)
Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was murdered in New York City, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024

(FOX BUSINESS) — UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning, Fox News has confirmed.

A manhunt is underway as the suspect remains at-large.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO:

Sources told Fox News that Thompson was shot in the chest and leg shortly before his UnitedHealthcare annual investors meeting.

