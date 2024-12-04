(FOX BUSINESS) — UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning, Fox News has confirmed.

BREAKING: United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was just assassinated outside his hotel in NYC. Gunman waited for him in the lobby of the Hilton Midtown and shot him in the chest, then fled. Gunman is still at large. pic.twitter.com/KDJF14iLWF — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) December 4, 2024

UPDATE: The assassin who shot United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was wearing a mask and a grey backpack, and fired openly from the sidewalk in clear view. He escaped on a bicycle through a nearby alleyway. https://t.co/JCoHAp6OBn pic.twitter.com/ZDcKTrrDxJ — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) December 4, 2024

A manhunt is underway as the suspect remains at-large.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO:

JUST IN: Video shows gunman executing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson at close range in New York City this morning pic.twitter.com/Z4c24z9Ery — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) December 4, 2024

UPDATE: United Healthcare assassin used a silencer and waited possibly overnight to hit CEO Brian Thompson. https://t.co/nSiGmaDIBy — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) December 4, 2024

Sources told Fox News that Thompson was shot in the chest and leg shortly before his UnitedHealthcare annual investors meeting.