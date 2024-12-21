House GOP leaders announced an internal agreement to fund the government through March 2025 to avert a government shutdown set to occur Friday night.

The House will vote on a stopgap spending bill, known as a continuing resolution (CR), that also includes $110 billion in disaster relief for victims of Hurricanes Milton and Helene and a one-year extension of the farm bill, according to multiple reports.

A debt ceiling hike, a priority for President-elect Donald Trump, was omitted from the new agreement.

“Congress must get rid of, or extend out to, perhaps 2029, the ridiculous Debt Ceiling,” Trump wrote on Truth Social early Friday morning. “Without this, we should never make a deal. Remember, the pressure is on whoever is President.”

House lawmakers are expected to vote on the new CR Friday evening under suspension of House rules, which requires two-thirds of lawmakers to support the bill’s passage.

“We will not have a government shutdown and we will meet our obligations for our farmers who need aid for the disaster victims all over the country, and for making sure that military and essential services, and everyone who relies upon the federal government for a paycheck is paid over the holidays,” Speaker of the House Mike Johnson told Fox News following the announcement of a funding agreement.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has yet to comment on whether he will support the CR’s passage.

House lawmakers rejected the same version of the spending bill that also included a debt ceiling raise 233-174 Thursday evening.

Thirty-eight Republicans, including Republican Reps. Chip Roy of Texas and Thomas Massie of Kentucky, voted against House GOP leadership’s spending agreement, citing their opposition to increasing the debt ceiling without commensurate spending cuts.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

