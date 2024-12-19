(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – House Republicans released a new short-term spending bill to extend government funding into next year, revising the bipartisan spending bill that was scrapped earlier this week due to GOP opposition.

The latest continuing resolution would maintain current funding levels for government agencies until March 14, adhering to the same timeline as the previous proposal. However, the revised version would omit certain provisions from the original bill that Republicans, including President-elect Donald Trump, rejected, such as pharmacy benefit managers reforms and language that would increase the cost of a higher blend of ethanol, called E15.

The new bill would also keep the $110 billion in additional spending to go toward disaster aid and farmers’ assistance after a number of Republicans in the House and Senate threatened to withhold support if those were not included.