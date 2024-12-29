The Houthis continue to fire missiles at Israel’s population – this time targeting Ben Gurion airport and Jerusalem. Israel and the US have responded to attacks with major bombings in Yemen, but what can be done in order to ultimately defeat the terrorist group?
This and other major stories
Israel takes over hospital in Gaza
Hezbollah rearming in Lebanon
Hostage deal developments
