The current Israel/Hamas/Hezbollah war and the Biden administration’s slow-walking of crucial arms to Israel has reignited the debate on US military aid to Israel on both the right and the left. Is it time to rethink Israel’s dependence of US military aid? Can Israel be militarily and technologically independent? Has the relationship always been this way?

To answer these questions, Caroline Glick sits down with the Director of the Churchill Program for Strategy, Statecraft, and Security at the Argaman Institute and an Expert at the Misgav Institute Dr. Raphael BenLevi.