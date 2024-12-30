I have the rare privilege of proclaiming that my political life has been shaped by the greatest world leader of my lifetime. I have had the rarer privilege of devoting much of my adult life to helping this leader to achieve greatness, not for himself but for all of us.

President Trump was a great man prior to ever declaring himself a candidate for any office, but in declaring his candidacy for President in 2015, he turned his back on the good life and turned to something much more difficult, yet much more profound. .

Many people, including President Trump himself, have praised the late President Carter’s devotion to public service. While Carter was a flawed leader, he was a great public servant. But President Trump was something more, he was someone who willingly took on unimaginable sacrifices for the benefit of the people of his nation and even those beyond.

Growing up, my political hero was the man who beat Carter in 1980. President Reagan’s time in Washington represented a peaceful yet stalwart revolution in the American consciousness. He made Americans think bigger, do better and aim higher.