I keep reading and seeing stories in the media explaining how Donald Trump won the 2024 election. As usual, they’re all wrong.

The media credit Joe Rogan, hip podcasters, influencers, rappers and the young American males who they convinced to vote for Trump.

They’re partly right. Those votes certainly helped put Trump over the top. So did a few million new black voters, Latino voters and union voters. We greatly thank them and appreciate every one of them.

Elon Musk’s support and money and enthusiasm was also a key to Trump’s victory.

Lara Trump at the RNC with her army of lawyers and poll watchers made a big difference.

Also give credit to hundreds of thousands of GOP volunteers who worked tirelessly to elect President Trump. God bless you. Every one of you made this possible.

An 83-year-old organizer by the name of Steve Stern helped put together an army of 200,000 poll workers and poll watchers. Steve, you’re amazing.

And Scott Presler’s brilliant voter registration push in Pennsylvania was a big part of Trump’s victory.

It was a team effort. Take away any one of those and perhaps Trump doesn’t win. They all get credit.

And of course, President Trump himself should be at the top of the list. Donald J. Trump is the most talented politician, salesman, marketer and disruptor in history.

But everyone is missing Trump’s main secret weapon.

The media and the radical left certainly don’t understand the outsized role this secret weapon played in Trump’s victory.

This secret weapon is not just the MAGA Army of dedicated Trump voters but the MAGA leadership.

This leadership is not politicians, political consultants, lobbyists, lawyers or billionaires.

This leadership who educates, and motivates, and mobilizes, and keeps hope alive, and brings the fire for MAGA, is …

Conservative talk radio, conservative talk TV, conservative streaming TV and conservative podcasts.

I’m not just referring to the high-profile names like Fox News and Newsmax. Of course, they deserve plenty of credit.

But I’m referring to thousands of blue-collar, under-the-radar, conservative talk radio hosts in every city in America.

And hundreds of conservative podcasters whose names you may have never heard of.

And conservative streaming TV networks like Real America’s Voice TV (known as RAV).

And the key to their power and influence is repetition.

Because unlike Joe Rogan, or the young podcasters, these conservative hosts didn’t suddenly find religion (i.e., Trump) in just the few weeks leading up to the election. Nor did they just decide to talk politics in the few weeks before the election. Nor did they endorse Trump the night before the election.

These conservative talkers have been by Trump’s side since Day 1.

These conservative TV and radio hosts and podcasters have supported, and promoted, and celebrated, and defended President Trump for hours a day, every day, for 10 long years (since 2015, when Trump came down that famous Trump Tower escalator).

Repetition was the key to Trump’s victory.

I’m Exhibit A. I’ve been on TV and radio fighting for President Trump five hours a day, with three streamed TV shows, and three hours of syndicated national radio for a decade. Plus, my most popular show is my weekend show, “America’s Top Ten Countdown” on Real America’s Voice TV. I’ve been promoting President Trump 24/7.

That’s 25 hours a week, 100 hours a month, 1,200 hours a year. Since 2015, that’s 12,000 hours on the air I’ve been supporting President Trump. That’s just me. One guy. Now multiply that effort by thousands of conservative radio, TV and podcast hosts.

That’s Trump’s secret weapon.

Tens of millions of Americans get their news by listening in their cars to conservative talk radio on their way to and from work.

That’s the Trump base.

Millions more get their news from conservative streamed TV on their cellphones, laptops, tablets, desktops or on Roku, Pluto, Samsung, Apple TV and Amazon TV.

That’s also Trump base.

Take Real America’s Voice TV. The hosts are Steve Bannon, Charlie Kirk, Wayne Allyn Root (yours truly), Grant Stinchfield, Ted Nugent, Dr. Gina, Jack Posobiec, Brian Glenn and Ben Bergquam, to name a few.

The left doesn’t even know those names. They don’t know we exist.

Yet from the amazing reaction I get from fans wherever I go, I’m betting more conservatives now get their news from watching streamed TV networks like Real America’s Voice (combined with many others) than from Fox News.

The mainstream media don’t understand it yet, but they no longer matter.

I watch my own TV shows either on my cellphone while out to dinner, or sitting in my living room watching TV on Roku, Pluto or on my Samsung app.

I’m sure CNN and MSNBC think my three streaming TV shows on Real America’s Voice and FrankSpeech are a joke. But I guarantee you more people watch my TV shows and listen to my nationally syndicated radio show combined than any show on CNN or MSNBC.

And there are thousands of conservative hosts and podcasters like me who collectively are reaching tens of millions of Americans.

They are now more important than ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN and all the rest.

So is TheGatewayPundit.com. My commentaries there reach more people than watch CNN. Gateway had about a billion views in the past year. This is how conservatives get their news.

Yes, Joe Rogan’s help was fantastic and greatly appreciated. And I also appreciate all those young podcasters and influencers. We needed every one of them. They certainly added a few million votes to Trump’s final tally.

But Trump got 63 million votes in 2016 without them. And 74 million votes in 2020 without them.

This time around, Trump got 77 million votes. So, all those new endorsers, and all those young podcast followers combined, got Trump about 3 million new votes.

But, Mr. President, never forget who brought you to the dance.

Trump’s three presidential elections were built on a base of 60-plus million MAGA voters. And that base listens to conservative talk radio and podcasts, and watches conservative streamed TV. Not just in the days or weeks before the election. But every day, many hours a day.

Club 47 in Palm Beach, Florida, is another example of this phenomenon.

It’s a conservative club dedicated to President Trump. While Democrats can’t get 500 people in a room to listen to Biden or Kamala without paying them (or throwing a Beyonce concert), Club 47 gets thousands to attend events every month to listen to speeches by conservative MAGA stars.

I’ll bet the mainstream media has never heard of Club 47. Let alone the fact that tens of thousands attend their events each year.

Here’s another example. Real America’s Voice TV broadcast every Trump rally in the country, for months on end. They invested millions of dollars to bring every Trump speech to the people sitting at home. So, Trump didn’t reach 10,000 or 20,000 or even 100,000 attending. He reached millions of Americans with each speech because of RAV’s TV coverage. I’ll bet the mainstream media had no idea any TV network was covering these rallies. Thank you, RAV.

These were Trump’s secret weapons.

The MAGA Army, and the conservative under-the-radar media that reached them, educated them, energized them, mobilized them and gave them hope that Trump would prevail, when no one else would.

That’s who brought Trump to the dance through three presidential elections over the past 10 years.

Everyone else helped close the deal. But MAGA and conservative talk is “the Art of the Deal.”

That’s your secret weapon, Mr. President.

That’s not my opinion. That’s a fact.

MAGA.