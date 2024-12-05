(Daily Mail U.K.) – A monster earthquake off the coast of Northern California has triggered a tsunami warning for millions of Americans. The San Francisco Bay Area has been told to expect enormous waves at 12.10pm local time. Residents are being told to rush inland and take cover before the waves hit.

The 7 magnitude earthquake hit on Thursday morning around 50 miles from California’s coast. An aftershock was then felt moments later.

A tsunami warning is in effect from the Davenport coast to the Oregon-California border, including the San Francisco Bay area.