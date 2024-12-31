Radio host Hugh Hewitt said Monday evening on Fox Business that former President Jimmy Carter passed away knowing he wasn’t the “worst president,” thanks to President Joe Biden taking that title.

The Carter Center confirmed Sunday that the 100-year-old former Democratic president had passed away while in hospice care in Plains, Ga. On “Kudlow,” Hewitt was asked about Biden’s response to President-elect Donald Trump’s Truth Social post about Carter’s passing. Trump said that while he “strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically,” he believed that Carter “truly loved and respected our country.”

Hewitt said he thought that comment was “very gracious by President Trump.”

“I’m not so sure that Joe Biden’s stab at a comment in the Virgin Islands, ‘decency, decent, decency,’ wasn’t aimed at Donald Trump rather than at the eulogizing of Jimmy Carter. In fact, it was indecent what he did with the 37 murderers whose sentences he commuted,” Hewitt said.

“President Biden is not capable of discharging the office right now,” Hewitt added. “He ought to have resigned more than a year ago, as the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month. I think what we are seeing is a man fairly desperate to do something that is a signature accomplishment.”

WATCH:



During his remarks regarding Carter’s passing, Biden said the former president had “character, faith and humility,” and said Americans would succeed if they were “more like Jimmy Carter.” Biden was then asked if Trump would benefit from Carter’s legacy, to which Biden said “everybody deserves a shot” at “decency.”

Hewitt said Carter died “knowing he hadn’t been the worst president of the post-war period.”

“Joe Biden is that. But the ‘decency, decency, decency’ comment following the commutation, a little bit tough, actually a lot of tough to swallow that one,” Hewitt said.

With Biden’s impending exit from the White House only 21 days away, the president has faced heavy criticism for his recent actions in office, particularly his recent pardon of his son Hunter Biden.

Political pundits and Democrats said they disapproved after Biden announced on Dec. 1 that he would pardon his son, despite repeatedly telling the public and the press that he would not do so. Nearly two weeks after Hunter Biden’s pardon, the president granted clemency to nearly 1,500 individuals — some of whom are drug traffickers, crack dealers, cartel leaders, and fraudsters.

Since September 2021, Biden’s approval rating has struggled to return to his peak of 54.8% in February 2021, according to average data gathered by FiveThirtyEight. Recent data shows the president has remained at 37.4%, which is the same as his all-time low from June, according to FiveThirtyEight.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].