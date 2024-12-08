“The Young Turks” host Cenk Uygur detailed on a podcast Friday why he believes the Democratic Party’s focus on “identity politics” has damaged its brand with voters.

For years, Democrats and progressives have advocated for companies and industries to adopt policies like Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives and Critical Race Theory, which has led to a growing focus on race and ethnicity within the party. On the “PDB Podcast,” co-host Patrick Bet-David pointed to the results of the 2024 election, showing how traditionally Democratic states are now leaning more red, despite conservatives leaving the area.

“I don’t know if you’ve seen this or not. Which states got redder, which states got bluer,” Bet-David said. “When you saw this, 50 states, 100% of all states in America went more red. What are we talking about? And by the way, look who went the reddest. California and New York.”

“So by the way, here’s the thing. You know what? When sometimes we think about and we say, ‘Don’t make my Florida, California. Don’t make my Texas, [California],’” Bet-David added. “The fear was, well, what are you going to do when all the conservatives and Republicans and the red leaves New York and California? New York and California are going to get bluer. That’s not what happened … So even after people left and people stayed, the people that stayed even got redder to say, ‘Dude, these policies are ridiculous. I’m out.’”

Uygur then responded by using an example of Latino men, highlighting how the once-strong Democratic key voting bloc showed significant support for President-elect Donald Trump, prompting Democrats to question how they were losing key voters.

“Latino men were heavily on the Democratic side and, and Democrats view politics — Look, I think the right wing plays identity politics too,” Uygur said. “Again, we can get into that, but unfortunately for the Democratic establishment, they view everything through identity and they’re like, ‘OK, blacks are ours, Latinos are ours, women are ours, [the] educated are ours, et cetera.’”

“Educated is at least about something you did as opposed to who you are. But they took Latino men for granted. Then after the election, when Latino men flipped over the Republicans into Trump, they started saying, ‘Oh, they’re sexist. That’s why they got that macho culture, et cetera,’” Uygur added.

Uygur went on to state the Democrats’ current blame of voters is not helpful to the party, pointing out how it can be disproven.

“First of all, blaming the voters is an incredibly dumb strategy and also incorrect. If you ignore that map that you just showed, that’s a disaster for the Democratic Party. If you keep ignoring reality and ignoring the truth, that’s how you lead to more losses,” Uygur said. “So if Latino men are so sexist, then why is the president of Mexico a woman, right? If Latino men are so sexist, why did they vote for Hillary Clinton by a 31 point margin? This doesn’t have anything to do with sexism. What it has to do with is that you didn’t deliver for Latinos.”

Following the results of the November election, Trump set historic records, winning both the Electoral College and the popular vote against Vice President Kamala Harris. While early polls months prior to Election Day showed Trump gaining ground with key Democratic voting blocs, particularly black and Hispanic men, exit polls revealed significant margins for the Republican Party.

Although Trump did not lead among Latino or black voters overall, he gained 14 points with Hispanics nationwide and one point with black voters, according to Reuters. More specifically, Trump received 21% support from black men — a 2-point increase from the 2020 election — and 55% support from Hispanic men, a 19-point jump from 2020, the outlet reported.

