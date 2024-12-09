Anchor Alisyn Camerota has announced her departure from CNN, marking yet another high-profile exit from the struggling far-left network.

CNN is currently undergoing a significant restructuring process, which includes the layoff of hundreds of employees.

This move follows disappointing ratings from the recent U.S. presidential election, which was aimed at reviving CNN’s struggling reputation.

New CEO Mark Thompson, who assumed leadership in August, is spearheading these changes focusing on a shift towards digital content to address the viewership decline.

The layoffs at CNN are expected to affect a large section of the production staff, and some changes are also anticipated for on-air talent.

In her final appearance on CNN Newsroom, Camerota delivered a heartfelt monologue that was more notable for what it didn’t say—there was no mention of the network’s ongoing controversies or the questionable decisions that have led CNN to this precarious point.

“Before we go on this very busy news day, I just want to take a moment to share some personal news. This is my last day on air at CNN. I’ve had such incredible opportunities here these past ten-plus years. I’ve interviewed presidents and heroes and extraordinary people. The kind of peak career experiences that I had dreamed of since I was a teenager. The journalists at CNN are the very best in the entire news business. And it’s been an honor to have been their colleague. It’s also an honor to have been in your homes this past decade through some of the biggest stories of our lifetimes. I’m always touched when a viewer comes up and tells me that I helped them get through these challenging times. So I look forward to doing much more of that with you. Please follow me on Instagram @Alisyn Camerota for updates on where to find me in the very near future. And to my dear friends at CNN, thank you for all of the laughs that we’ve shared, all you’ve taught me about the power of journalism. And for making my time here so deeply rewarding. I wish you all a peaceful holiday season. I’ll see you all soon.”

