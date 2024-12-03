‘I’m [bleeping] my pants’: Bill Maher ‘may quit’ his show over Donald Trump

By Joe Kovacs

Bill Maher (Video screenshot)

Political analyst Bill Maher says he “may quit” his “Real Time” show due to the return of Donald Trump to the presidency.

The celebrity pundit recently hosted leftist actress Jane Fonda on his “Club Random” podcast, and explained it would be impossible to avoid talking about Trump because politics are central to the HBO broadcast.

WATCH (Some graphic language included):

MAHER: I’m sh***ing my pants.

FONDA: It’s hard to believe.

MAHER: I mean, I may quit because I don’t want to do another … I did all the Trump stuff before anybody.

I called him a con man before anyone else; he’s a mafia boss. I said he wasn’t going to concede the election.

I’ve seen this f***ing …

FONDA: Then how come he’s so hostile to Jimmy Kimmel and not to you?

MAHER: He’s very hostile to me! He tweets about me every week! I mean, I’m bored with it.

FONDA: So, find a new thing to do.

MAHER: The show is the politics; there’s no other thing, and he’s going to dominate the news like he always does!

Cullen Linebarger at the Gateway Pundit noted: “If Maher does follow through and quit, this may prove the start of other far-left late-night hosts, such as Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, throwing in the towel. The only things America would miss are the tears.”

Joe Kovacs

Joe Kovacs

Executive News Editor


