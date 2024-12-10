There are leftists whose consideration and respect for the law of the nation and the states is negligible.

They are the Black Lives Matter types who did billions of dollars in damages to dozens of American cities when George Floyd died. They’ve also the type that inflict “swatting” situations on police departments and mostly Republicans when they are unhappy with election results.

In swatting situations, some offender calls in to police and describes a threat, a bomb, or a hostage situation and then gives the address of an innocent person.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., has been targeted multiple times. So have those nominated for federal posts by President-elect Donald Trump.

Previously, the situations mostly been defused with sharp police response and quick discovery that there’s no real threat.

But not this time.

A swatting incident that targeted Greene has cost the life of an innocent women who died in a car crash also involving a Rome, Ga., police officer responding to the swatting.

It happened because police got a “bomb threat” against the member of Congress.

Greene explained, “I’m heartsick right now. I was just informed that an innocent woman died today in an auto accident involving a member of the Rome Police bomb squad who was responding to the threat at my home. My prayers are with Tammie Pickelsimer, her family, the officer who was injured, and the entire Rome Police Department.

“These violent political threats have fatal consequences. It’s an undue strain on our law enforcement who must treat them seriously. The officer was responding to protect my life. And now, a woman has lost her life because of this despicable act.

“The perpetrator of this crime has committed murder in our small community of Rome, Georgia. The police shouldn’t have to respond to these threats and there should not be deaths caused at their hands. I’m so thankful for everything the Rome Police Department does to protect our city and for putting their lives on the line to do it. I’m sick to my stomach, but I’m also angry. This should have never happened and I pray it never happens again.”

The Gateway Pundit explained, “Several prominent figures within Republican circles and President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team have faced similar attacks, including bomb threats and ‘swatting’ incidents.”

Trump campaign official Karoline Leavitt said, “Several of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them. These attacks ranged from bomb threats to ‘swatting.’ In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted. President and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action.”

Among the targets have been Rep. Elise Stefanik, nominated for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations; Howard Lutnick, selected as Secretary of Commerce; and former Rep. Lee Zeldin, nominated to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.