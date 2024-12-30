Often angry and irascible, Tim Walz, the extreme leftist governor of Minnesota who was Kamala Harris’ pick to be her vice presidential candidate this year, failed to make a good impression on voters.

His statements frequently were the subject of discussion for their lack of truthfulness, his long association with China and its communist regime was questioned and his radical pro-abortion and pro-transgender ideologies were horrifying to many.

Now he’s released a video reminding people of the words of wisdom they could have gotten from him, as vice-president, but now will have to take from him as Minnesota governor: He’s throwing away an old computer box.

Online was the post: “Tim Walz is such a nerd. He made a video on throwing away a box as a New Year’s resolution. Imagine him being second in line.”

Tim Walz is such a nerd. He made a video on throwing away a box as a New Year’s resolution. Imagine him being second in line pic.twitter.com/imT9UiI147 — Sara Rose (@saras76) December 29, 2024

Social media commenters worried. “A scary thought,” and “We almost had this for 4 years.”

Others cited another feature of the video to which they objected: The placement in the Walz’s room of a television hanging in front of a bookcase, blocking shelves.

One said, “Working through difficult decisions I see. Imaging (sic) putting him in charge of anything?”

A commentary at Twitchy said, “Failed vice presidential candidate, Tim Walz, and his wacky wife, Gwen, have subjected the public to another cringey video. This time the kooky couple want us to know their New Year’s resolution involves throwing away an empty box instead of holding onto it. Yes, really!”