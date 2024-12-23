JERUSALEM – Middle East/Israel Morning Brief

Iran increasingly worried Israel intends to attack prior to Trump inauguration

בישראל מזהים היערכות איראנית לתקיפה ישראלית; בטהראן מחריפים את האיומיםhttps://t.co/guUCitNmeg | @asafroz15 pic.twitter.com/K7g9le7Tkh — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) December 23, 2024

Israel’s Channel 12 reported Iran assesses it has identified signs Israel may be getting ready to strike Tehran, according to the Jewish News Syndicate.

Ironically, leaders in Tehran think the move to agree to a ceasefire against its Lebanese proxy Hezbollah is to allow Israel’s military planners more freedom to construct attack scenarios against the Islamic Republic.

Other reasons for drawing these conclusions include Israel’s knocking out of Iran’s air defense system leaving it completely “naked,” as well as the imminent arrival of President-elect Donald Trump into the White House. Additionally, Mossad Director David Barnea has reportedly advocated for a direct strike against Iran as a response to continued Houthi attacks, including ballistic missile and suicide drone launches against Israel’s densely populated central region.

Did Assad’s wife file for divorce, or didn’t she?

“Assad’s British born wife filed for divorce in Moscow.” If she ever steps foot on UK soil, she should face charges for war crimes. She was fully aware of her husband’s actions and did nothing to intervene. It’s time we stop pandering to individuals who enable such behavior. pic.twitter.com/HgoYtuF5hb — Pekka Kallioniemi (@P_Kallioniemi) December 23, 2024

Rumors began to appear late Sunday early Monday about Ex-Syrian president Bashar al-Assad’s wife, Asma, filing for divorce, amid the couple’s flight to Moscow.

Reports from both Arab and Turkish sources suggested the British-born Asma, who still holds U.K. citizenship, is displeased with life in Russia and is seeking a return to London.

Meanwhile, Newsweek was among outlets which poured cold water on the claim, highlighting that the Kremlin – not known for its commitment to telling the unvarnished truth – dismissed there was any veracity to the story.

Considering the recent revelations about the barbarous conditions of Assad’s prisons, it is not clear what sort of a welcome Mrs Assad would receive, and whether she could even be arrested on her potential entry to the country.

Former Mossad agent claims Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was in room when several beepers exploded

The full @60Minutes segment on the beeper operation. To get the explosives to fit, the Mossad had to enlarge the pager so they marketed online it as a more rugged & longer lasting version to entice Hezbollah to buy them. One agent relates: “I don’t know if you know that… pic.twitter.com/XHnW3j7n7v — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) December 23, 2024

CBS’ flagship investigative program “60 Minutes” aired an extraordinary episode on Sunday night, in which recently retired Mossad agents who took part in the exploding pager operation, spoke about how Israel’s spy agency was able to infiltrate Hezbollah.

Speaking under the condition of anonymity – with each individual wearing a full face balaclava, dark glasses and identical dark jumpsuits, and their words spoken by actors – the operatives explained the genesis of the decade-long preparation for the operation, according to CBS.

In one segment, an agent related to presenter Leslie Stahl: “I don’t know if you know that [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah, when we detonated the pagers, actually saw several people explode next to him in his bunker because they had pagers on them. With his own eyes he saw them collapsing.”

Hamas provides ‘signs of life’ for some hostages as talks kick into high gear to seal deal

More than a dozen hostage families have received signs of life from their loved ones held by Hamas. Their identities have not yet been cleared for publication. Hamas has also sent a request for a week’s ceasefire to allow it to locate and assess the status of remaining hostages. pic.twitter.com/rMLRA2S1TM — (((IsraelMatzav))) (@IsraelMatzav) December 22, 2024

An Israeli official reportedly acknowledged Sunday that Hamas has provided signs of life for a number of hostages. The same official added that Israel knows where a number of hostages are being held, but declined to say if Hamas has provided a list of the captives still living, according to the Times of Israel.

The Israeli negotiating team remained in Qatar on Sunday, where they have been for over a week, Hebrew media reported.

Egypt’s Al-Ghad outlet reported on Sunday said that Israel has requested the inclusion of 11 men on the list of hostages to be released in the first phase of a potential deal, with Hamas apparently demanding further compensation in return for setting them free.

Dozens injured, 3 seriously in Jerusalem dormitory fire

Three young people were seriously wounded and dozens more hurt in a fire, which broke out at a seminary dormitory on Jerusalem’s David Yellin St.

Ten fire and rescue teams from the Ha’Uma area station – one of the largest in the city – were dispatched to the scene. According to a fire and rescue spokeswoman, the firefighters who arrived at the scene identified a fire on the top floor of the building, which houses a boarding school. A large number of young women were trapped by the smoke and flames, reported Israeli outlet Ynet.

Mass grave of Kurdish women and girls uncovered in Iraq

A new mass grave of Kurds was found in the deserts of Iraq… 150 women and children were buried collectively in the mass grave 130 kilometers away from the center of Semawa. The image of women and children wearing Kurdish clothes, who are obviously hugging their children… pic.twitter.com/TJAM0wejJt — Ararat eagle (@serfirazpet) December 22, 2024

Disturbing reports emerged Sunday regarding the uncovering of a mass grave in Iraq thought to contain the remains of at least 150 Kurdish women and girls. PUK Media described it was possible to determine the general identity of the victims due to their colorful traditional Kurdish clothes; it also said three of the dead women were pregnant.

“The victims were blindfolded and shot and then buried en masse and traces of Kalashnikov bullets were found in the mass grave,” Iraqi MP Karwan Yarwais said.

Iraqi First Lady Shanaz Ibrahim Ahmed shared on X: “Today in Tel Al-Sheikhiya, I stood on sacred ground where a newly discovered mass grave tells the story of unimaginable loss. I honour the victims of the Anfal genocide and pledge to exert every effort to bring closure for their families.”

Khamanei claims ‘Iran has no proxies,’ gets wrecked on X by Community Notes

Few things provide as much joy as when Khamenei gets Community Noted! pic.twitter.com/Ru4xZTwBQN — Arsen Ostrovsky ️ (@Ostrov_A) December 22, 2024

Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamanei took to X on Sunday to reject the term “proxy” regarding its use of satellite organizations – which it has a significant hand in controlling – in several Arab countries encircling Israel.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran doesn’t have proxy forces. If we decide to take action [against the enemy], we don’t need proxy forces,” read the text on Khamenei’s English-language account, according to the Jewish News Syndicate.

Khamanei’s text was viewed as a way of deflecting from Iran’s losses over the last few months, particularly the severe setback suffered by its strongest proxy, Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Wreckage of downed Israeli chopper in 1974 found in Syria

IDF troops operating in Syria found a part of an Israeli Air Force helicopter that crashed there more than 50 years ago. The military says that during routine defensive operations in Syria, troops of the IAF’s Shaldag unit and the 810th “Mountains” Regional Brigade located the… pic.twitter.com/aPn7roaJqs — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) December 23, 2024

Soldiers from the Shaldag Unit who were operating in an area that was until recently controlled by Syria located a rotor from an IDF helicopter that crashed on the slopes of Mount Hermon 50 years ago, according to Israel National News.

The part was brought to Israel and the IDF is hoping to locate additional remains of the helicopter which crashed in 1974 killing six IDF soldiers: Pilots Cpt. Golan Levi and Lt. Amit Amir, flight engineers Sgt. Yaakov Berenheim and Ssgt. Yaakov Rol, the doctor Major. Dr. Ahikam Avni, and the medic Ssgt. Meir Rosensruk.

The crash occurred on Saturday, April 27, 1974, before the ceasefire agreement was signed with Syria.

Is Iran eyeing air corridor to resupply Hezbollah?

Iran considers airborne supply routes for proxy forces via Beirut airport in Lebanon after fall of Syria Assad regime https://t.co/DrTltkUPg2 — AVSEC Pro (@avsec_pro) December 22, 2024

The fall of the Assad regime in Syria and the prompt withdrawal of both Russian and Iranian personnel and materiel has caused Tehran something of a headache. The fact Turkey – which is governed by the Muslim Brotherhood in the form of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – has largely stepped into the power vacuum and now controls large swaths of the Syrian land mass has further complicated an already messy situation for the Iranians.

To that end, reports have emerged – which Lt. Col. (res.) Sarit Zehavi of the Alma Research and Education Center recently confirmed in an interview with WND – that Iran is now likely seeking at least an air corridor to resupply its Lebanese proxy Hezbollah, as well as potentially a sea route, too.

A source, which originally spoke to the Times newspaper, said Western nations are “concerned that Iran has lost [Damascus as] its go-to airport in the region for smuggling weapons and is now trying to turn Beirut airport into its new logistics hub, just as they did in Syria.”

Israel would consider this a breach of the terms of the ceasefire agreement between it and Hezbollah, likely leading to its enforcement through the use of kinetic intervention.

Israel to Syrian factions: ‘We’ll strike without hesitation over arms smuggling’

‘We’ll Strike Without Hesitation’: Israel Warns Syria Factions Over Arms Smuggling Insights by @mdubowitz and @BenCohenOpinion: https://t.co/BSnxTZgin8 — FDD (@FDD) December 22, 2024

According to the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, Israel’s Energy Minister Eli Cohen, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet, said on Sunday that Jerusalem had relayed a deterrent message “to all of the players in Syria, to the militias of this or that kind.” The message, he told Channel 14 in Hebrew, on the sidelines of a security cabinet meeting held in northern Israel, was: “We’ll strike, without hesitation, at anyone who tries to renew the transfer of weaponry from Iran via Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon.”

Jordanian, Qatari FMs meet with Syrian leader in Damascus

Middle east news: Eyes on Jordan Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met with Syrian Leader Ahmad al-Sharaa in Damascus today. This comes as there are concerns some turkish backed syrian terrorist groups like HTS and SNA might try to push into Jordan and destabilise Jordan… pic.twitter.com/T0mhTGZOYR — Brian BJ (@iamBrianBJ) December 23, 2024

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met with de facto Syrian Leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, also known by his nom de guerre Abu Muhammad al-Julani in Damascus Monday, on the same day Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalifi also met with him, reported the Jerusalem Post.

There has been increasing concern about Jordan’s long-term stability, with deep pessimism in Israel and other countries about the possibility of Turkish-backed fighters attempting to undermine the Hashemite kingdom. There could also be a danger of ISIS or ISIS-affiliated fighters trying to enter the country and destabilize it.

Iran, which has sent a huge number of weapons to fighters aligned with its regional goals in Jordan – as well as over the border in Judea and Samaria – is also a malign actor in this particular story. Jordan took in hundreds of thousands of Syrians who were displaced during the civil war, and the north of the country is still home to refugee camps.

Pro-Iranian militias in Iraq agree to stop firing missiles, drones at Israel

Iranian-backed Iraqi militias surprisingly announced a cessation to their attacks on Israel Monday, according to Lebanese Hezbollah-affiliated outlet Al-Akhbar, and reported on Ynet.

“The resistance will stop military operations against Israel as part of its support for Gaza and will not interfere in political changes in Syria,” a senior official said. This came as part of a dialogue between the two sides, against the backdrop of regional and international demands to disband the militias and hand over their weapons to the state, according to the news report.

Numerous drones and ballistic missiles have been launched from Iraqi territory, most of which have been intercepted. However, a suicide UAV launched from Iraq struck a northern Israeli army base killed two IDF soldiers and wounded more than 20 others.