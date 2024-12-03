JERUSALEM – Middle East/Israel Morning Brief

IDF eliminates 7 terrorists who took part in Oct. 7 massacre

13 months later, we are still eliminating terrorists who participated in the October 7 massacre. During ongoing operations in Central Gaza, our troops eliminated several terrorists through targeted strikes, including 7 who participated in the massacre. The IDF will continue… pic.twitter.com/xGwxkB2JTd — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 3, 2024

Seven Hamas terrorists who participated in the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre in Israel’s northwestern Negev were killed in Israel Defense Forces operations in central Gaza in recent weeks, the military announced on Tuesday.

Troops from the 99th Division’s 990th Reserve Artillery Regiment eliminated many terrorists, including the Oct. 7 perpetrators, whom the army named as Abd al-Razzeq, Marzouk al-Hur, Maaz al-Hur, Abd Abu-Awad Yusri, Omar Abu-Abdallah, Ahmed Zahid and Maad Abu-Garboua.

IDF launches wave of attacks on Lebanon following Hezbollah mortar attacks, U.S. intervention said to limit scope of strikes

Additional strikes in southern Lebanon pic.twitter.com/tVXoc0w039 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 2, 2024

The Israeli military launched a wave of airstrikes in Lebanon on Monday evening after Hezbollah launched two mortars at the Mount Dov area for the first time since the ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed terror group took effect last week.

In a statement, the IDF said fighter jets struck Hezbollah operatives and dozens of rocket launchers and facilities belonging to the terror group across Lebanon.

Mike Huckabee gives strong support to Trump’s tough stance on hostages’ return

This is my President! There must be serious consequences for holding any hostage but America needs to exact severe consequences for kidnapping and murdering AMERICAN hostages. https://t.co/Qh8dq78mUM — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) December 2, 2024

Former Arkansas Gov. and current nominee for Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee praised President-elect Trump for warning there would be serious consequences if the hostages held in Gaza are not released by Jan. 20.

“This is my President! There must be serious consequences for holding any hostage but America needs to exact severe consequences for kidnapping and murdering AMERICAN hostages,” Huckabee wrote on X.

Report: PA, Hamas said to agree to form committee to run postwar Gaza at Cairo talks

The Palestinian Authority and Hamas have signed an agreement to form a joint committee to oversee post-war Gaza, acc to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

The committee will include 10-15 leading Pal figures. This comes after talks in Cairo aimed at bringing Gaza under the PA’s control. pic.twitter.com/3NRmseNJNI — Lazar Berman (@Lazar_Berman) December 3, 2024

A document published by the London-based Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Tuesday alleged to show the foundational agreement of the committee that would administer the Gaza Strip after the war.

The committee “administers the Gaza Strip, and its reference is the Palestinian government and is responsible for all fields,” the alleged document stated, according to the report.

The document laid out

six commitments largely designed to unite Judea and Samaria, and Gaza under one political entity.

NYT: IDF demolished Gaza buildings to build army bases

ISRAEL EXPANDS MILITARY PRESENCE IN GAZA Israel has established control over an 18-square-mile zone in Gaza, demolishing 600+ buildings and expanding 19 military bases. Officials cite operational needs, fortifying the “Netzarim corridor,” a key road dividing the… pic.twitter.com/9Sa02CeiNd — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 3, 2024

According to a report based on satellite imagery analyzed by the New York Times, Israel has significantly expanded its military footprint in central Gaza, building fortified bases and demolishing hundreds of buildings in recent months, suggesting possible plans for extended control in the region.

IDF top brass fears Syrian chemical weapons could end up in Islamist hands

Israel said to fear rebels could capture Syria chemical weapons facility https://t.co/MbxIId2r0c — ToI ALERTS (@TOIAlerts) December 3, 2024

The Israeli military fears that amid the Syrian rebel assault and their taking over of military sites belonging to the Assad regime in the country, chemical weapons could fall into the wrong hands.

The report says that the main concern is that rebels or Iran-backed militias could reach weapons in Syria that pose a significant threat to Israel, such as missiles or chemical weapons.

Islamist opposition forces in Syria eye key government hub of Hama

NEW MAP: Syrian opposition forces advance in Hama after capturing all of Idlib, western Aleppo, and Aleppo city. Operations forces intensify assaults on the North Hama Front. pic.twitter.com/JSbEQoFw9n — Clash Report (@clashreport) December 3, 2024

Syrian opposition factions have seized full control of the city of Aleppo and the entire Idlib province, key territories in northern Syria, following intense battles with regime forces and Iranian-backed militias. Both provinces are under aerial bombardments from Syrian regime warplanes and sporadic Russian airstrikes.

The Military Operations Directorate of the opposition announced it has also captured parts of Hama province and claimed that hundreds of regime combatants, including Iranian fighters, were killed or captured in recent operations. Aleppo International Airport, along with five other military airports, has also fallen under opposition control. These include Menagh, Taftanaz, Abu al-Duhur, Al-Nayrab and Kuweires airports.

Iranian parliament institutes draconian new ‘Chastity and Hijab’ law

As #Iran‘s regime is vulnerable abroad, it cracks down at home with the Islamic Republic’s parliament officially passing the “Chastity and Hijab” law, that imposes severe penalties for hijab violations. The law is set to be implemented on December 13.https://t.co/wvkBJgBweS — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) December 2, 2024

The Islamic Republic’s Parliament has officially passed the “Chastity and Hijab” law, a 74-article piece of legislation that imposes severe penalties for hijab violations. The law is set to be implemented on Dec. 13.

The law establishes a complex system of fines and restrictions targeting what it defines as improper dress for both men and women.

Under Article 49, individuals violating dress codes will face escalating financial penalties. Initial offenses will incur fines ranging from 20 million ($285) to 80 million ($1,140) tomans, while subsequent violations will attract higher fines, between 80 million and 165 million ($2,350) tomans.

Earliest known Chinese inscription in Israel discovered on Mt. Zion

בחפירה ארכיאולוגית שניהלו לאחרונה רשות העתיקות והמכון הפרוטסטנטי לארכיאולוגיה בהר ציון, התגלתה על גבי שבר של קערת פורצלן כתובת נדירה מהמאה ה-16 לספירה, כתובה בשפה הסינית: “לעולם נשמור על האביב הנצחי”. pic.twitter.com/Q8BKhfLKSy — רשות העתיקות – Israel Antiquities Authority (@AntiquitiesIL) December 3, 2024

The earliest known Chinese inscription in Israel was discovered on a pottery shard at an archeological dig on Mt. Zion, one of the hills upon which Jerusalem is built.

The find was revealed in the dig jointly conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority and the Protestant Institute of Archaeology. At the dig, a rare 16th century CE Chinese inscription was discovered on a porcelain bowl fragment, reading: “Forever we will guard the eternal spring.”

‘The Children of October 7’ featuring Montana Tucker has world premiere at Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem

Noa Argamani and President Yitzhak Herzog met yesterday at the

world premiere of the film “The Children of October 7” at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem . The president met with returned hostages , families of hostages and bereaved families. pic.twitter.com/CMqnIO40xf — Iris (@streetwize) December 3, 2024

The children who became symbols of heroism and survived the events of Oct. 7 gathered at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem on Monday night, along with Montana Tucker, the international social media influencer who has been engaged in pro-Israel advocacy since the onset of the Hamas attack, for the world premiere of “The Children of October 7” documentary. The film, which prominently features Tucker, documents the stories of children who witnessed and survived the unimaginable horrors of the Hamas attack.