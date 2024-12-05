In Israel today, we’re witnessing something that many thought couldn’t exist here: the deep state in action. Yes, Israel has its own deep state, a shadowy network of unelected officials and institutions operating beyond democratic accountability. It’s a sobering reality, but it’s one we must confront if we are to safeguard our democracy and future.

Recent revelations show how senior officials in Israel’s police and prison authority are listening to the orders of Minister Ben-Gvir and finally pushing back against the secret service orders, refusing to obey its directives to provide cushy conditions for terrorists in prison and refusing to prioritize going after hilltop youth instead of actual Islamo-nazi terrorists who terrorize the Jewish population in Samaria on a daily basis. What’s the response from the deep state? The attorney general’s office and secret service are using intimidation and scare tactics aimed at bringing them back into line, and scaring anyone else from daring to follow suit.

Sound familiar? It should. This is the same battle being fought in the United States, where President Trump is leading the charge to dismantle the American deep state. His latest move – nominating Kash Patel as FBI director – is a game-changer. Patel is armed with a detailed plan to expose corruption in the FBI, unravel the weaponization of classified documents and restore trust in America’s justice system.

Here’s the shocking part: Israel’s deep state and the U.S. deep state are deeply connected. For years, some of Israel’s top military and intelligence officials have been following the lead of the American deep state. Their actions during the current war against Hamas are a glaring example.

At every step, senior Israeli security and intelligence officials aligned with deep state interests have tried to stop the war. They warned against going into Gaza, warned against going into Rafah, warned against taking over the Philadelphi corridor, warned against the miraculous James Bond-like beeper/walkie-talkie operation, warned against going to war against Hezbollah etc. Their arguments? Conveniently identical to the Biden administration’s narrative – claims that destroying Hamas endangers hostages or that these acts makes it harder to save the captives or that we will destabilize the region. These are not arguments rooted in Israel’s security needs; they are excuses designed to protect the agendas of unelected elites, following the directives of the Biden administration.

Instead of working to destroy Hamas and protect Israeli citizens, these officials have consistently leaked information to the press, pressured our government and sought to undermine the war effort, and make it seem as if Prime Minister Netanyahu is to blame for our captives not being freed. It’s infuriating and unacceptable. The army and security forces should be focused on carrying out the elected government’s policies, and protecting Israel by being singly focused to destroy our enemies and win this war on seven fronts, not sabotaging our elected government and prime minister through media campaigns.

Instead of the attorney general’s office and secret service focused on investigating all the leaks from war cabinet meetings, negotiation meetings, or investigating the withholding of intelligence information from Netanyahu and the government before Oct. 7th, including the scandal of Islamo-nazi terrorists in Gaza putting Israeli Sim cards into their phones the night before the attack, they are investigating Eli Feldstein and Intelligence Officer Aleph for escalating Hamas information to the prime minister’s office that was being withheld from them from senior IDF and intelligence leadership.

The parallels with America are striking. Just as Trump fights to clean up the FBI and expose corruption, we need Netanyahu to take on our secret service and the unelected bureaucrats driving their own agendas. It’s the same problem, just under different names.

But there’s good news: People are waking up. In both Israel and the United States, more and more citizens are becoming aware of the deep state’s existence and its grip on power. This awakening is crucial. It emboldens our leaders to act without fear of the deep state’s retaliation, whether through legal abuse, media manipulation, or institutional sabotage.

The time has come to take down these corrupt systems. The trajectory is positive, and with faith and determination, we can win this battle for truth and justice. But we must remain vigilant. Pray for our leaders. Pray for courage. And above all, strengthen our faith in Hashem while actively staying informed and engaged.

The deep state’s days are numbered. Together, we will expose the truth, defend democracy and secure freedom for future generations.