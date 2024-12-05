Middle East/Israel:

IDF recovers body of murdered hostage Itay Svirsky

His mother is buried on the right,

On the left is his father.

Itay will be buried in the middle, between them. An entire family brutally murdered by Hamas, the Svirsky family pic.twitter.com/ERbTDgha6V — נועה מגיד | Noa magid (@NoaMagid) December 4, 2024

Israeli security forces have recovered the body of Itay Svirsky, 38, after 425 days in Gaza. He was kidnapped from Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7, the same day his parents were killed in the Hamas attack. The recovery comes after confirmation of his death in January alongside fellow hostage Yossi Sharabi after 99 days in Hamas captivity.

Forces loyal to Assad driven from key hub of Hama; prior to potential last stand in Homs

If the reports that Assad’s forces have retreated from Hama, handing it the rebels, are true, they will be retreating to mount a last stand at Homs. If the rebels capture the Homs area, it is all over for Assad. His Alawite coastal heartland and all the ports (circled in pink)… pic.twitter.com/VDWM9WJLSx — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) December 5, 2024

Syrian rebels ousted pro-government forces from Hama on Thursday, bringing the insurgents a major new victory after a lightning advance across northern Syria and dealing a new blow to President Bashar al-Assad and his Russian and Iranian allies .

The Syrian army said it was redeploying outside the city “to preserve civilians lives and prevent urban combat” after what it called intense clashes.

Hamas terrorists likely executed 6 Israeli hostages as troops drew near

IDF Investigation reveals that six former hostages:

-Alex Dancyg, 75

-Yagev Buchshtav, 35

-Chaim Peri, 79

-Yoram Metzger, 80

-Nadav Popplewell, 51

-Avraham Munder 78 Were all executed by “Palestinians”. pic.twitter.com/HKJ7kIfXZz — Mosab Hassan Yousef (@MosabHasanYOSEF) December 4, 2024

Hamas terrorists likely executed the six Israeli hostages whose bodies were recovered from southern Gaza on Aug. 20, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday following a comprehensive probe.

While the military said it was not possible to determine with absolute certainty how Yagev Buchshtab, Alexander Dancyg, Yoram Metzger, Avraham Munder, Haim Peri and Nadav Popplewell were killed, their bodies were found with gunshot wounds, unlike their six guards, who are believed to have died in an Israeli Air Force strike in the area.

Report: Trump wants hostage deal before inauguration

I was really impressed by this latest nomination. A newly created role – no US President has done it before – which underscores Trump’s commitment to securing the return of hostages taken during the October 7th attacks, a serious and focused approach to the crisis.

Adam Boehler… pic.twitter.com/ndB3X1n6MS — miha schwartzenberg (@mihaschw) December 5, 2024

Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy has traveled to Qatar and Israel to kickstart the U.S. president-elect’s diplomatic push to help reach a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal before he takes office on Jan. 20.

Steve Witkoff, who will officially take up the position under Trump’s administration, met separately in late November with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, according to a source.

Amnesty International publishes report accusing Israel of ‘genocide’ in Gaza

.@amnesty international literally redefined the legal term of genocide to suit their accusation, stripping the term of its actual meaning in the process. The craziest part? They admit this in their report, correctly assuming that most people won’t read all the way to p. 101: https://t.co/lqJYrjkidU — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) December 5, 2024

Amnesty International says Israel is “committing genocide” against Palestinians in Gaza, in a new report that it calls a “wake-up call” for the international community.

The London-based rights organization says its findings are based on “dehumanizing and genocidal statements by Israeli government and military officials,” satellite images documenting devastation, fieldwork and ground reports from Gazans. It did not, however, go to Gaza itself, or interview any serving or former IDF soldiers to get a more balanced view. Indeed, the Israeli branch rejected the parent group’s accusation.

Hamas threatens to ‘neutralize’ hostages if IDF makes additional rescue attempts

BREAKING: HAMAS ISSUES HOSTAGE THREAT OVER RESCUE PLANS Hamas has warned it will “neutralize” hostages if Israel tries a rescue mission similar to one carried out in Gaza’s Nuseirat camp in June. In a statement dated Nov. 22 and seen by Reuters, Hamas claimed to have… pic.twitter.com/sQ7Kpi5Tfd — Yisrael official (@YisraelOfficial) December 5, 2024

Hamas leaders ordered the organization’s operatives to “neutralize the hostages” if Israel launches a rescue operation to free them,

A report cites an “\internal document” in which Hamas leaders ordered operatives holding the Israeli hostages to “neutralize them,” after Hamas leaders claimed that “information has been received that Israel is planning an operation to rescue the hostages.”

U.S. claims Hezbollah already ‘trying to rebuild’ after IDF onslaught massively denuded weapons reserves

US intel: Hezbollah looking to rebuild after losing half of its weapons stockpiles https://t.co/HMR6BPVwvE — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) December 5, 2024

Hezbollah is trying to restore its power and rebuild the stockpiles lost to Israel over the course of Operation Northern Arrows.

An American official, an Israeli source, and two American Congress members who were exposed to the information confirmed that U.S. intelligence agencies assessed in recent weeks that Hezbollah, even during the operation, acted to recruit new terrorists and attempted to find creative ways to acquire new weapons – including local production and smuggling of materials from Syria.

British chief of defense staff says Israel set Iranian missile production back by a year; world entering ‘third nuclear age’

Israel’s successful retaliation against the mullah terror entity :

✅ took down the mullah air defence system

✅ destroyed ballistic missile production for a year

✅ demonstrated exquisite targeting and extraordinary intelligence

– Admiral Sir Tony Radakin (photo: BBC) pic.twitter.com/LMzUrKoFSW — Avi Kaner ابراهيم אבי (@AviKaner) December 5, 2024

“Global power is shifting and a third nuclear age is upon us,” said Britain’s Chief of the Defense Staff, Adm. Sir Tony Radakin. “The era of state competition primarily through geo-economics has shifted to a resurgence of geo-politics. And it will last decades.”

U.N. resolution demands Israel return Golan Heights to Syria’s Assad

Today’s reminder that the UN exists on another planet comes in the form of a resolution demanding that Israel hand the Golan Heights over to Syria, a country rapidly being taken over by jihadist rebels. It passed, of course, with 97 in favor, 8 against, and 64 abstentions. pic.twitter.com/rq3SAWwCpQ — Avi Mayer אבי מאיר (@AviMayer) December 4, 2024

At the same time as Sunni jihadist rebels are battling Iranian client Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria, the U.N.G.A. called on Israel to “desist from … its repressive measures against the population of the occupied Syrian Golan.”

The United Nations estimates that the Syrian civil war has claimed the lives of over 300,000 civilians since it began in 2011. The annual resolution, which does not consider the fate civilians in the Golan would face under Assad, passed with 97 countries in favor, eight against, and 64 abstentions.

O.E.C.D. cuts Israel’s growth forecast as war costs continue to mount

OECD cuts Israel growth forecast as costs of war expected to continue to mount https://t.co/ceX6MxunOY — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) December 4, 2024

The O.E.C.D. significantly downgraded its growth projections for Israel, forecasting a mere 0.6% GDP growth in 2024 – a sharp reduction from the 1.9% previously estimated in May – and 2.4% growth forecast in 2025, down from the earlier projection of 4.6%. These figures imply negative per capita growth in 2024, with the economic outlook bleak amid inflationary pressures, fiscal imbalances and geopolitical instability. Inflation expectations have been revised upward, reaching 3.1% for 2024 and 3.6% for 2025, well above the government’s target range.

IDF spokesperson R.Adm. Hagari in hot water after criticizing bill that could protect intel leakers

IDF SPOKESPERSON SCOLDED FOR SLAMMING CONTROVERSIAL SECURITY BILL Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the IDF spokesperson, is in hot water after calling the Feldstein Law “very dangerous,” warning it could let anyone with clearance leak classified info without consequences. The… pic.twitter.com/krEJDBgx5K — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 4, 2024

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari drew widespread backlash on Wednesday when he criticized a law being advanced by the government that would shield members of the defense establishment from prosecution should they give classified intelligence to the prime minister or defense minister without authorization.

During a press briefing, Hagari said the bill would be “very dangerous for the IDF and national security” should it become law.

Qatari emir given royal treatment after he lands for state visit

BREAKING: The Emir of Qatar has landed in the UK on a state visit. Somehow, Israeli leaders are not welcome, but the people who have hosted Hamas for decades are. The moral bankruptcy of the West has never been clearer. pic.twitter.com/OlCNmdOxdR — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) December 3, 2024

After rolling out the red carpet for Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Tamim Al Thani, the U.K. government announced plans to double joint U.K.-Qatar humanitarian assistance with a $100 million fund intended to “tackle key global challenges” in Gaza, Syria, Somalia, and beyond.

The humanitarian pledge was the first initiative announced during Al Thani’s two-day state visit to Britain, which kicked off with pomp and circumstance on December 3. Prince William and Princess Catherine greeted the emir and his wife before King Charles III formally welcomed the Qatari couple along London’s Horse Guards Parade.

Nearly one-third of Jewish Ontario doctors considering emigration over vertiginous spike in antisemitic incidents

Almost ONE-THIRD of Jewish medical professionals in Ontario are considering leaving the country. Due to the shocking rise in antisemitism. Important thread and important for @JustinTrudeau to see just how badly he and his government have failed the Jews. https://t.co/hXJ8EJ5ztM — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) December 5, 2024

Nearly one third of Jewish medical practitioners in Ontario are considering leaving the country in response to rising antisemitism, according to a new survey that found that doctors across Canada are worried about what’s happening to their profession.

The data released by the Jewish Medical Association of Ontario (JMAO) on Wednesday reveal widespread concerns of antisemitism among health-care practitioners across Canada.

IDF eliminates senior Hezbollah representative to Syrian army in targeted airstrike

Hezbollah’s representative to the Syrian Military, Salman Nemer Jamaa, was eliminated in an intelligence-based strike. Jamaa, a senior Hezbollah terrorist, has held various positions in the Hezbollah terrorist organization over the past years, especially in the Syrian arena.… pic.twitter.com/RQxk4sgSY7 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 3, 2024

The Israeli Air Force recently announced the elimination of the Hezbollah terrorist Salman Nemer Jama’a who represented Iran’s Lebanese proxy in the group’s dealings with the Syrian Army. He held various positions in the terrorist organization over the past several years, particularly those involving links to the Syrian military.

“Jama’a was a key figure in the terrorist group which supported these operations,” the IDF said. “The Syrian regime has actively supported Hezbollah, allowing the smuggling of weapons into Lebanon and endangering Syrian and Lebanese civilians.”