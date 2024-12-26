JERUSALEM – Archaeologists in Jerusalem revealed an exciting find Thursday, as the Israel Antiquities Authority published images of a dig on the Mount of Olives in which a 4th century A.D oil lamp with intricate decorations was found.

The images delicately “pressed into limestone moulds,” according to IAA research archaeologist, Benjamin Storchan, include the Temple menorah, an incense shovel, as well as a lulav or palm frond, waved during the Sukkot or Feast of Tabernacles holiday.

A rare 1,700 year old oil lamp, decorated with Temple symbols – menorah, incense shovel and lulav, was found in Jerusalem during Israel Antiquities Authority excavations. The ceramic oil lamp from the Late Roman period, decorated with depictions of the Temple menorah, incense… pic.twitter.com/cwXRHmlYev — Netanel Worthy – נתנאל וורתי (@NetanelWorthy) December 26, 2024

“This unique find, which, judging by the soot marks on its nozzle, was used for lighting about 1,700 years ago, provides a fascinating glimpse into Jewish cultural and religious life during this period,” a statement from the Israel Antiquities Authority read.

Michael Chernin, excavation director on behalf of the IAA, said the “exquisite artistic workmanship of the lamp, which was found complete, makes it an outstanding and extremely rare example. The menorah, incense shovel and lulav are symbols associated with the Jewish connection to the Temple. This finding is particularly surprising, since, we have very little evidence of the existence of a Jewish settlement in and around Jerusalem from this period. After the Roman emperor Hadrian suppressed the Bar Kochba rebellion in 135 CE, Jews were expelled from the city. The Mount of Olives lamp is one of the few material traces of a Jewish presence around Jerusalem in the 3rd-5th centuries CE.”

WATCH:

The Romans infamously destroyed the second Jewish Temple in Jerusalem in 70 A.D., following a several-year rebellion during the first Jewish-Roman war. Jews were expelled from Jerusalem, which Roman Emperor Hadrian renamed Aelia Capitolina, sparking the second Jewish revolt against the Romans. Therefore, “the Mount of Olives lamp is one of the few material traces of a Jewish presence around Jerusalem in the 3rd-5th centuries CE,” Chernin said.

“This unique oil lamp, which in an exciting manner bears the symbols of the Temple, connects the lights of the past with the Chanukah holiday of today, and expresses the deep and long-standing connection of the nation of Israel to its heritage and to the Temple’s memory,” Minister of Heritage Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu said in a statement.

For those familiar with the Hanukkah story, one of the best-known parts of it is the miracle of the olive oil used to light the menorah in the Temple lasting for eight days of use, when it appeared its volume was only enough for one.