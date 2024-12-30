JERUSALEM – Middle East/Israel Morning Brief

Israel’s attorney general calls for investigation into Sara Netanyahu

After Israel’s attorney general and state attorney opened an investigation against @IsraeliPM Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, she responded by calling it a “hunting expedition.”https://t.co/IBml6mtwXY — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) December 29, 2024

Israel’s Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and State Attorney Amit Aisman have called for an inquest into Sara Netanyahu after an investigative report alleged her involvement in witness intimidation and interference in her husband, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption case, according to the Media Line.

The report, aired last week on Channel 12’s “Uvda” program, claimed that Sara Netanyahu directed the late Hanni Bleiweiss, a former aide to the prime minister, to organize protests and online campaigns targeting Hadas Klein, a key witness in the corruption trial. The allegations are based on internal communications recovered from Bleiweiss’s phone.

Sara Netanyahu is a polarizing figure in Israel’s political life. She has no official mandate – having neither stood nor ever won an election – yet she is reported to wield enormous political power, including advice given to her husband.

Houthis claim to have busted CIA, Mossad spy ring as leaders in Yemen fear assassination

Houthis claim they busted spy ring working for Mossad, CIA https://t.co/re2BKt3vxD — ToI ALERTS (@TOIAlerts) December 25, 2024

U.K.-based Arabic-language outlet Asharq Al-Awsat on Sunday reported that Yemen’s Houthis carried out arrests in the provinces of Saada, Sanaa and Hodeidah over fears of “Israeli infiltration” into their ranks. According to the report, the Houthis are concerned that the terrorist organization’s senior leaders could be targeted as Hezbollah leaders were in Lebanon.

The report noted that the arrests came only days after the Houthis claimed to have uncovered a spy network in Yemen allegedly led by international intelligence agencies including the CIA and Mossad, according to Ynet.

“The enemy tasked the spies with conducting intelligence operations, including surveillance and pinpointing the locations of missiles, drones, naval forces and other military sites,” according to the Houthis. They also alleged the “spies” were instructed to track and locate military, political and security leaders, as well as prominent social figures.

Israel’s beeper operation nearly compromised after Hezbollah technician suspected devices

During a meeting in March 2023, Mossad presented Netanyahu with the gadget without a hidden explosive. The prime minister was skeptical about the durability of the pagers and asked Mossad head Dedi Barnea how easily they could break. Barnea assured him that they were strong. The… pic.twitter.com/JQia6UWU8o — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) December 29, 2024

The truth they say is a time-release pill. As we draw closer to the end of the year, additional information is beginning to leak out about one of the stories of 2024 – namely the Mossad exploding beeper operation against Hezbollah terrorists.

The New York Times on Sunday reported that Israel detonated thousands of boobytrapped pagers, which it had covertly sold to Hezbollah, six days after learning the terrorist group was sending some devices to Iran for closer examination, according to the Times of Israel. The newspaper’s account of the years-long deep penetration of the terrorist group by the Mossad and Israeli military intelligence is the most detailed to be published to date.

The report cited two dozen current and former Israeli, American, and European officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss classified information. It detailed Israel’s two decades-long surveillance of Hezbollah’s leadership and the decision to keep Washington in the dark about the plan to assassinate the group’s long-time leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

According to the report, earlier in 2024, Israel carried out a drone strike to kill a Hezbollah technician who suspected there might be explosives in the walkie-talkies that, like the pagers, Israel had covertly sold the terrorist group.

Hoard of 160 gold coins belonging to ancient king discovered in Judean desert

What a fascinating find for Hannukah. A stash of coins from the reign of King of independent Judea Alexander Jannaeus, 2nd king of the Hasmonean (Maccabean) dynasty 103 to 76 BC son of Yochanan Hyrcanus, his grandfather Simon the Great…. https://t.co/jCGWv3JJ91 — S Sebag Montefiore (@simonmontefiore) December 30, 2024

Researchers at University of Haifa’s Zinman Institute of Archaeology uncovered a rare hoard of coins that belonged to King Alexander Jannaeus, the second king of the Hasmonean dynasty, during a dig that took place over the Hanukkah season, reported Israel National News.

The excavation was led by Dr. Shay Bar, Dr. Yoav Farhi and Dr. Mechael Osband who made their exceptional discovery on Friday morning, as WorldNetDaily reported.

The finding is extremely rare as very few coin hoards belonging to Alexander Jannaeus have been discovered and this marks one of the largest coin hoards of its kind ever uncovered in Israel.

“All of our students and volunteers were very excited to find this Hasmonean relic, especially during Hanukkah. This gave the holiday an added sense of significance, especially during this difficult time for the Jewish people. I hope that people will be drawn to visit this place and it will become a protected archaeological heritage site in Israel,” Dr. Bar said.

​​El Al cancels flights to Moscow until at least March 2025

Israel’s flag carrier El Al is suspending all flights to Moscow “citing developments in Russia’s airspace.” The move comes a day after Russian air defenses downed Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8243. pic.twitter.com/wBklJkPxGm — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) December 26, 2024

El Al, Israel’s national carrier, recently announced it is suspending flights from Tel Aviv to Moscow citing “developments over Russian airspace,”

reported Israel National News. This is in reference to the Azerbaijan Airlines plane, which was bound from the Azeri capital, Baku, to Grozny in Russia, and crash landed in Kazakhstan. While there has been no official confirmation, a finger of suspicion has been pointed at Russian forces bringing the plane down.

The company said they reached this decision after ongoing discussions with the Russian authorities.

​​Gulf countries meet to work out new Syria strategy

The GCC has provided Syria with humanitarian aid in the amount of more than $8 billion. This was stated by the organization’s Secretary General al-Budaiwi at urgent meeting of the GCC foreign ministers in Bahrain. Once the Arabs weren’t supporting terrorism and extremism. pic.twitter.com/WZpbBGATag — Dana Levi דנה (@Danale) December 26, 2024

The Gulf Cooperation Council held an extraordinary meeting Thursday to discuss Syria, calling for sanctions to be lifted, condemning Israel’s buffer zone occupation, and pledging support for Syria’s transition and reconstruction.

Gulf states have historically diverged on Syria: Oman, the UAE, and Bahrain restored ties with Assad; Qatar backed the rebels; Kuwait prioritized humanitarian aid; and Saudi Arabia would tread cautiously. Now, the dynamics have shifted.

According to Semafor,Gulf nations are recalibrating their strategies to a new reality that affects their foreign and domestic policies, and may rattle other countries with restive populations.

While Gulf states have been relatively insulated from regime-change contagion, Egypt – a key ally – is more vulnerable. President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has repeatedly warned of destabilization attempts. “They have already destroyed Syria. Their goal is to bring down the Egyptian state,” he cautioned in a video heavy with military imagery aired by a government-linked TV channel.

Netanyahu in good condition after prostate surgery

NETANYAHU RECOVERING AFTER SUCCESSFUL SURGERY Israeli PM Netanyahu is “in good condition and fully conscious” following successful prostate surgery. Netanyahu’s Office: “The Prime Minister has now been transferred to a protected underground recovery unit. He is expected… https://t.co/bjdTrWteBK pic.twitter.com/ekWReXZo1v — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 29, 2024

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – Israel’s longest-serving premier – is reportedly recovering well after undergoing surgery at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Hospital to remove his prostate.

“The prime minister has awakened from the anesthesia [sic], is in good condition and is fully conscious He has been transferred to the underground, protected recovery unit. He is expected to remain in the hospital for observation in the coming days,” according to a statement, published on the Jewish News Syndicate.

Last Wednesday, , 75, underwent an examination at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem, during which a urinary tract infection caused by a benign prostate enlargement was identified.

Israel’s foreign minister extends country’s condolences over South Korea plane crash

Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic plane crash in South Korea, claiming so many lives. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Israel stands in solidarity with South Korea during this difficult hour. — Gideon Sa’ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) December 29, 2024

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar extended condolences on behalf of Israel to the government and people of South Korea following the horrific plane crash, which claimed the lives of 179 people – in the South Asian nation’s worst aviation disaster.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic plane crash in South Korea, claiming so many lives. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims,” Sa’ar posted to X, and reported in the Jewish News Syndicate.

“Israel stands in solidarity with South Korea during this difficult hour,” he added.

Netanyahu says Jimmy Carter’s efforts on behalf of peace with Egypt ‘show hope for future generations,’ President Herzog recalls ‘brave leader’

We will always remember President Carter’s role in forging the first Arab-Israeli peace treaty signed by Prime Minister Menachem Begin of Israel and President Anwar Sadat of Egypt, a peace treaty that has held for nearly half a century and offers hope for future generations. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 30, 2024

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent his condolences to the “Carter family and the American people” on the passing of 100-year-old former President Jimmy Carter.

“We will always remember President Carter’s role in forging the first Arab-Israeli peace treaty signed by Prime Minister Menachem Begin of Israel and President Anwar Sadat of Egypt, a peace treaty that has held for nearly half a century and offers hope for future generations,” the prime minister wrote on X.

Meanwhile, President Isaac Herzog referred to Carter as a “brave leader” whom he had the pleasure of thanking for his historic efforts to forge peace between Israel and Egypt, which “remains an anchor of stability many decades later,” reported the Jerusalem Post.

New details emerge about Haniyeh assassination, and how it was nearly derailed

Hamxs denies, says Haniyeh was eliminated via a 7KG shoulder guided missile. https://t.co/fevtPQXB28 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 29, 2024

It was only a few days ago that Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz admitted the country’s role in the assassination of Hamas terrorist leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, on July 31. Now, a report on Israel’s N12 channel outlines just how close the plot came to failing.

Haniyeh was staying in the Neshat compound in the Saadat Abad neighborhood of Tehran when he was killed … The complex houses high-level Iranian officials and IRGC members and is protected by some of the most advanced security systems in the world, the report said, according to the Jerusalem Post.

“The Haniyeh assassination was at an even higher level than the pager operation. We penetrated the inside and outside of the most guarded Iranian facility,” Iran expert Beni Sabti of the Institute for National Security Studies told N12.

Israeli man arrested on suspicion of spying for Iran

A resident of the central city of Petah Tikva has been arrested for carrying out missions on behalf of “foreign elements”, the Shin Bet security agency and police say, the latest in a series of plots involving civilians apparently recruited by Iran that security agencies say have… — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) December 30, 2024

Israel’s security services released for publication Monday information regarding the arrest of a 29-year-old man from the central city of Petah Tikva, who was apprehended for “committing security offenses after he was suspected of being involved in several vehicle arson on behalf of foreign elements,” the Shin Bet and police said, according to the Times of Israel.

According to the investigation, since November, Granovsky was in contact with “terror elements” from abroad, and carried out “a large number of different security tasks for them,” for monetary gain.

The Shin Bet says Granovsky knew that the tasks had “potential to harm the security of the state.”

The agency did not explicitly say Iran was behind the plot, but the tasks bear stark similarity to missions reportedly carried out at the behest of the Islamic regime.

The tasks that Granovsky carried out, according to the Shin Bet, included: setting fire to eight vehicles across Israel; graffitiing “Children of Ruhollah,” referring to Ruhollah Khomeini, the former supreme leader of Iran; photographing a state-owned facility in central Israel; photographing the entrance to the neighborhood where former defense minister and MK Benny Gantz lives and sending it to his handlers; sending his handlers information about an Israeli civilian for the purpose of examining his recruitment for various tasks; purchasing military uniforms for a video in which he would burn them; and more.