(FOX NEWS) — Prominent Democratic National Committee (DNC) powerhouse fundraiser Lindy Li announced that she is leaving the Democratic Party, which she referred to as a “cult,” after facing an onslaught of internal attacks for criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris last week.

Li, a Democrat strategist, served as both a surrogate for Harris and a member of the DNC’s national fundraising committee, where she raised “tens of millions of dollars” on behalf of Democratic candidates. She also frequently appeared on the air to stump for Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign.

Lindy Li, a Democrat National Committee Finance member, shares how her own party cancelled her and called her names for simply criticizing the party. Li calls the Democrat Party “a cult.” WOW! pic.twitter.com/EcyP26TThG — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) December 20, 2024

Li became the target of the left’s attacks earlier this month when she expressed support for President-elect Donald Trump’s defense secretary nominee, Pete Hegseth. But it was the party’s vitriolic response to a subsequent appearance on Fox News that pushed her rightward, she said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”