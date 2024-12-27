California alone has blown through over $17 billion (much of it looted by special interests linked to the Democratic Party) and homelessness has only gotten worse. The nationwide spending is staggering. And the more money gets spent, the worse the so-called homelessness crisis gets.

In fact there is no crisis.

There is a population of mentally unstable drug addicts who are being propped up by the left for its own power and profit. The Left keeps claiming that the issue is the cost of housing. It’s not.

And with ‘homelessness’ getting a boost from open borders, the media is hyping the new numbers as evidence that housing is too expensive.

US homelessness up 18% as affordable housing remains out of reach for many people – AP