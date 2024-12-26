(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – If a basic bachelor of arts degree isn’t cutting it in the workforce these days, Princeton University’s Gender and Sexuality Studies (GSS) program can offer more options with education on how to navigate the worlds of “sex work” and “erotic dance.” For those just looking for some woke education, there’s always a course in “queer spaces” or “pornography,” Campus Reform reported Tuesday.

At Princeton students can take five courses that are focused on “queer,” including “Love: Anthropological Explorations,” “Queer Spaces in the World,” “Power, Profit and Pleasure: Sex Workers and Sex Work,” “Disability and the Politics of Life,” and “The Poetics of Memory: Fragility and Liberation.”

The university’s course on sex work is not so much a guided how-to about getting involved in prostitution as it is a discussion about how those who practice world’s oldest profession and its attendants have been sidelined and ostracized by a hypocritical society.