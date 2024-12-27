While tens of thousands of fans of President Donald Trump rallied in Washington in January 2021 to support his doubts about the integrity of the 2020 presidential election, an election evidence now confirms was skewed by a various of undue influences including the FBI’s interference, a few hundred rioted at the Capitol.

There was trespassing, and vandalism, and members of Congress said they were scared for the lives, although the only fatality in the violence that day was a protester shot at point-blank range by a police officer. Further, Democrats in Washington had rejected Trump’s offer in advance to have National Guard troops to secure the building.

But federal officials have made a concerted effort to identify and charge everyone they can identify from that day, and hundreds already have been convicted of various offenses and jailed.

That political agenda now is reaping the whirlwind: A $50 billion lawsuit that is being prepared against the government over its agenda.

It is the Gateway Pundit that revealed more than 100 January 6 “political prisoners” have come together for the action against the Department of Justice.

It’s called the January 6 Restitution and Wrongful Incarceration Lawsuit and is being spearheaded by Jake Lang, who already has been incarcerated nearly four years.

His organization, “Federal Watchdog,” is being joined by a team of lawyers with the aim of exposing the injustices inflicted on the prisoners.

The report said the lawsuit is to be filed January 20, 2025.

“This historic legal action seeks to compensate these individuals for the extensive harm inflicted by what they describe as a weaponized justice system. From the loss of generational family businesses, homes, and careers to the irreparable emotional and psychological damage suffered during years of wrongful incarceration, the plaintiffs are demanding accountability for the Federal Government’s actions,” the report explained.

Lang explained, “Weaponized government and lawfare against conservatives can never become the standard in America.”

The organization putting the agenda together said the plaintiffs were “hunted down like animals” by the FBI for “peacefully protesting.”

Convictions have been followed by sentencing enhancements and long terms behind bars for relatively minor infractions, such as being in the Capitol without authorization, even though many times protesters entered through doors held open for them by security officers.

“The damage to children who have spent four years without their fathers at home cannot be put into monetary value,” Lang charged.

The Gateway Pundit explained, “The timing of the lawsuit is symbolic, as it will be filed just before January 20, 2025, a date many believe will mark the beginning of a new chapter for these patriots. Supporters are optimistic that former President Donald Trump will pardon the remaining 250 prisoners still behind bars on his anticipated inauguration day, bringing an end to years of suffering and uncertainty.”