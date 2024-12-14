According to the Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), an Ontario judge has found 76-year-old pro-life advocate Linda Gibbons not guilty of “criminal mischief to property” for “interfering” with the operations of Toronto Abortion Clinic, formerly known as Morgentaler Clinic.

On December 5, Judge Maria Speyer said there was “no evidence” that Gibbons blocked the abortion facility. “She did not harass, she was not violent. She did not trespass,” said Speyer.

According to reports, Gibbons was on trial for her pro-life efforts, which included holding a pro-life sign outside the Toronto facility where abortions are currently committed up to 19 weeks. Gibbons was within the 50-meter “bubble zone” (also often referred to as a “buffer zone”) around the facility, enacted in 2017 by The Safe Access to Abortion Services Act. She was praying and offering women life-affirming choices for their preborn babies.

Gibbons had been arrested four times since May for breaking that “bubble zone,” and faced two criminal charges of “failing to comply” and “mischief” in connection with those arrests. In all, Gibbons has spent nearly 11 years combined in prison for her pro-life activism. This time, she had been in jail since June.

BREAKING: pro-life victory! An Ontario judge ruled pro-life heroine Linda Gibbons was NOT guilty of the criminal offense of “mischief” for interfering” with the running of the Toronto Abortion Clinic. Linda’s actions do “not amount to criminal mischief to property,” ruled… pic.twitter.com/9PqgsKJlpI — Campaign Life Coalition (@CampaignLife) December 5, 2024

During the reading of the ruling, Speyer said, “[Gibbons] never stepped onto the walkway leading to the door… Abortions that day were carried out, with some inconvenience. She is not guilty of mischief as charged.”

All other criminal charges were dropped and Gibbons was released.

Speyer noted that Gibbons “did not accost anyone or impede any patient as they made their way to the clinic other than having to step around her.” It is believed that one patient may have changed her mind that day because of Gibbons’ presence and sign.

“I am not persuaded that Ms. Gibbons did anything other than attend near the clinic for the purpose of communicating information to patients, for the purpose of dissuading them from having an abortion,” said Speyer. She noted that a person changing her mind about an abortion does not amount to “criminal mischief to property.”

Witnesses played a role in the court’s decision, including a police officer and an abortion facility worker who testified in September that Gibbons did not “interfere” with the operations of the abortion business.

“Justice was done today for Linda Gibbons,” said CLC National President Jeff Gunnarson. “The judge saw clearly that Linda’s actions were peaceful and that pro-life advocates have the right to speech on the public sidewalk. It is rulings, such as this one, that must be used to challenge bubble-zones across the country that are used to silence pro-life speech. Thank God, Linda is free!”

