Jamie Foxx condemns the devil after altercation leaves him with stitches in face

By Tracy Wright, Fox News

 

Jamie Foxx (Video screenshot)
Jamie Foxx

(FOX NEWS) — Jamie Foxx thanked his fans for support and condemned the devil following an altercation in Beverly Hills on Friday.

Foxx, 57, wrote on Instagram that “the devil is busy … but I’m too blessed to be stressed,” two days after he was injured while celebrating his birthday with friends at celebrity favorite restaurant, Mr. Chow.

 

The Academy Award-winning actor required medical attention and received stitches after an unknown person threw a glass from another table, which then hit Foxx in the mouth.

