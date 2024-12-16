(FOX NEWS) — Jamie Foxx thanked his fans for support and condemned the devil following an altercation in Beverly Hills on Friday.
Foxx, 57, wrote on Instagram that “the devil is busy … but I’m too blessed to be stressed,” two days after he was injured while celebrating his birthday with friends at celebrity favorite restaurant, Mr. Chow.
The Academy Award-winning actor required medical attention and received stitches after an unknown person threw a glass from another table, which then hit Foxx in the mouth.