Joe Biden and his entourage of family members have left the White House and Washington, D.C., for the next few days to spend them in St. Croix, the Virgin Islands.

It’s at least the third time he’s vacationed, since becoming president, at that location. But his vacation days have been numerous, according to a new report:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

In fact, Fox News is reporting that he’s been on vacation 570 days since becoming president, which would be about 40% of his entire tenure there.

A report at Econotimes said the numbers come from RNC Research and include “visits to his private residences in Delaware and trips to Camp David.”

The numbers, in fact, have “ignited a fierce debate about how the president prioritizes his time amidst mounting challenges both at home and abroad,” the report said.

It said, “Critics argue that the time spent away raises questions about Biden’s commitment to leadership during a presidency marked by significant domestic and international crises.”

Biden’s supporters say his trips are “working retreats” where he is able to “Manage the nation’s affairs while also balancing personal downtime.”

Econotimes said Republican lawmakers are saying his days away are evidence “of a lack of focus on pressing issues such as inflation, the southern border crisis, and rising global tensions.”

In fact, consumers have seen prices rise by more than 20% since Biden took office, millions of illegal aliens have flooded into the United States under Biden’s open borders practice and multiple armed conflicts now are raging around the world, none of which was there when Biden took office.