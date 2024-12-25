Abandonment of governmental responsibility? “Move along people – there’s nothing to see here.” This seems to encapsulate the attitude of many on the liberal side of American politics, mirrored by some conservatives exhibiting an approach lacking any recognition or acceptance, as doing so breeds awareness, even resistance.

When societies falter, there are reasons: a damaged foundation, neglected oversight, possibly a refusal to manage and lead. This is a devastating occurrence when you consider the millions of people affected, the trillions of dollars at stake, and the future domestic and global ramifications of one’s inaction or deliberate mismanagement of efforts.

This is the dystopian dynamic we’ve been living the past four years: a dangerous disregard for the citizenry by an absent, even self-serving, disengaged “leadership” – a leadership potentially consumed with defending against accusations of personal corruption lying in wait, and physical or mental deficiencies hidden by media, officials and loyalist pundits waiting their turn at the trough of treason.

President Biden has abdicated the duties of his office to the even less qualified in government, forsaking the power and responsibility needed to maintain the elements of our society that enable freedom and prosperity.

The administration’s mismanagement has left the nation in disarray. An economy shaking from mishandling; a military “woke,” poorly focused on defense, prioritizing gender acceptance instead; our borders, with policies so abysmal that floods of future illegal inhabitants were allowed to freely roam, committing crimes at will, harming, even killing our citizens as opportunities arose; society’s ever-growing mistrust of authority.

Biden’s financial policies have surrendered our future to the reckless demands of the callous and greedy, giving money and benefits to those holding their chits for future redemption of positions and cash.

In the face of many repeated setbacks, Vice President Harris expressed no suggestions for change. Later, when interviewed, Biden could not point to any actions he would have taken differently, instead taking pride in what he viewed as accomplishments.

The true powers behind the scenes may never be fully known, but it’s clear that either staggering greed or profound inexperience has driven their decisions. Recently, we’ve seen an absence on the national stage of anyone other than President-elect Trump dealing with and providing solutions for domestic and foreign problems and adversaries.

These behind-the-curtain operatives flex their might, accomplishing tasks that include new union contracts allowing government worker bees to slog from the field instead of their Washington hives. This undermines attempts by the new administration to implement accountability and normal business practices that lead to efficiencies and effective oversight.

Even the occasionally left-leaning publication Politico recognizes Biden’s absence during critical moments of the annual shutdown chaos, the potentially devastating dock strike, the Chinese “spy balloon” incident and unexplained drone invasions.

These events leave no doubt that, despite being the president for nearly another month, Biden is not in control of government operations.

Biden had long claimed that “no one is above the law,” but America knew that didn’t apply as he dismissed the corruption of his son, presenting a bow-wrapped Christmas pardon. While the Constitution grants the president’s power of pardons as absolute, this does not imply blanket acceptance of raw injustice.

Those receiving Biden’s reprieves include many involved in money schemes that defrauded millions of Americans, many of whom were in desperate need of those funds. A holiday slap of societal injustice was delivered to thousands of crime victims as the continued presidential disregard for the law led to the commutation of 37 out of 40 death-sentenced federal prisoners, including multiple murderers of young children.

Among the pardoned was Judge Michael Conahan, notorious as the “kids-for-cash” judge, for a scheme involving sending children to prison in exchange for kickbacks. These actions underline an undeniable link between disengagement from responsible leadership and a failure to protect the citizenry from the worst aspects of society.

It’s not hard to believe that a slow-thinking president, potentially unaware of his actions, penned his approval with full confidence in and reliance on a third party of dutiful derelicts. Some will dismiss Biden’s disengagement as old age, frailty, dementia, or forgetfulness. Potentially hidden in that pile of lame-duck excuses are realizations of paybacks, thank-yous, reciprocal donor exchanges, or “I’m leaving office soon but here’s your liberal Christmas gift.”

“Treason doth never prosper: what’s the reason? Why, if it prosper, none dare call it treason.” (John Harrington)

Many prospered from this disengagement from leadership, marked by a refusal to respond, an abuse of public power and an absence of moral responsibility. During a recent African conference, leaders didn’t see the need to disturb Biden as he nodded in and out during a meeting, appearing disengaged from the reality of his failed presidency.

Yet, as President-elect Trump continues to travel and engage more actively on the world stage, the contrast is clear. World leaders increasingly line up to shake his hand and engage with a leader they perceive as capable and committed. The current administration’s disengagement has left a vacuum of leadership, one America could not afford to sustain.

Merry Christmas, America!