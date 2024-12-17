(FOX NEWS) — Judge Juan Merchan on Monday rejected Trump attorneys’ request to dismiss charges brought against him by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on the basis of presidential immunity.

The ruling comes after President-elect Trump and his team in July requested Merchan overturn his guilty verdict in New York v. Trump, citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that presidents have immunity for official acts.

Merchan ruled that the evidence presented in the trial was related “entirely to unofficial conduct and thus, receive no immunity protections.”