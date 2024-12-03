MSNBC contributor Sam Stein called President Joe Biden a “weird historical figure” Sunday on a podcast while discussing the decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden.

Biden released a statement Sunday evening announcing that he had pardoned Hunter after the younger Biden was convicted on three felony gun charges in June. On “The Bulwark,” host and libertarian political strategist Tim Miller questioned “what leg” Democrats “have to stand” on, leading the two to discuss how Biden’s decisions have affected his legacy throughout his term.

“They don’t have any leg. That’s the whole thing. But like, it wasn’t going to stop Trump from pardoning every J6er he wanted to anyway. So it’s, again, I don’t think we’re like that far apart. I just view it kind of differently. I think to me, this is a stupid step that Biden probably felt he had to take,” Stein responded.

“But ultimately, it’s not going to cause irreparable damage to our norms. Our norms are shattered,” Stein added. “Like we are picking, we’re staring at the ashes right now and we’re like, ‘Oh no, how could he?’ But it’s like, yeah, we just got a big pile of s*** put on our arms. He’s adding a little bit more.”

Miller went on to express his frustration with Biden, calling out a recent photo of the president smiling during his meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at the White House last month to discuss the upcoming transition of executive power.

“I’m so mad at Joe Biden right now,” He already did the stupid happy, happy, joy, joy picture with Trump. Like the whole thing. I don’t know. I think that Joe Biden has acted unimaginably selfishly this year,” Miller said.

“I think that if you have a list of people that you, I mean, like that you want to blame for the current predicament in which we’re in, obviously the Republicans are all at the top. Mitch McConnell is at the top,” Miller continued. “The fact that they didn’t, they didn’t impeach and convict him. But like, once you move past the Republicans, it’s hard for me to think of anybody.”

Stein responded to the host, stating that while Biden defeated Trump in 2020, he has made “very ill-founded and selfish” decisions throughout his four years in office.

“He’s such a weird historical figure, right? Like on the one hand, obviously deeply sympathetic guy. On the other [hand], we should recognize he defeated Trump for like four years without Trump because Joe Biden defeated him in 2020,” Stein said.

“Got us out of the pandemic and then just sort of acted, like made one very ill-founded and selfish move after another. Then we end up here,” Stein continued. “Again, not a straight line. A lot of people could have helped. A lot of people could have prevented this.”

Following Vice President Kamala Harris’ defeat, Democrats have questioned where her campaign went wrong after the party lost both the Electoral College and the popular vote. Some have criticized Harris’ rhetoric against the former president, while others, like Democratic California Rep. Nancy Pelosi, have suggested that if Biden had stepped down before July 21, the party could have held an open primary to select and strengthen their candidate.

In Biden’s statement regarding Hunter, the president claimed the cases against his son were brought forward only because he is a Biden. However, prior to the decision, Biden and his staff had repeatedly assured the public that he had no intention of pardoning his son, stating in June that he was “satisfied” with the conviction and that he wasn’t “going to do anything.”

