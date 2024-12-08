The author of “Laptop from Hell,” the book documenting alleged crimes by Biden family members, is now predicting the next pardons coming from Joe now that the president has excused his son Hunter, and says the listing of names likely to receive “preemptive pardons” demonstrates their guilt.

“All the people that are listed as going to get pardons, there’s sort of diplomatic immunity or Democratic immunity for crimes not even charged by Joe Biden,” author and New York Post columnist Miranda Devine told Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures” on the Fox News Channel, “they’re obviously guilty of something because otherwise why would they be wanting pardons.”

Among those whose names have been floated for preemptive pardons are Sen.-elect Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; former NIH Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; and Gen. Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for “making secret phone calls to China during President-elect Trump’s first term in office, unbeknownst to the commander in chief,” Bartiromo noted.

Devine added: “I think this shows with Liz Cheney there is a lot of allegations around about her untoward behavior during the J6 committee that she was vice chair of.

“And there’s a lawyer Stefan Passantino who has made a bar complaint in the D.C. Bar against her for communicating with his client Cassidy Hutchinson without him when she was on the J6 committee and asking her to testify.”

“Wow, this is just incredible,” Bartiromo reacted.

‘Just incredible’: ‘Laptop from Hell’ author says preemptive #pardon names are ‘obviously guilty of something’ ‘All the people that are listed as going to get pardons, there’s sort of diplomatic immunity or Democratic immunity for crimes not even charged’ #Biden @mariabartiromo pic.twitter.com/rrP8bwtvo1 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) December 8, 2024

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

When asked specifically to predict who would receive a pardon next, Devine said it would likely be the president’s brother Jim.

“I think probably Jim Biden is the priority for Joe Biden because, remember, Jim was involved in a lot of the China grift with Hunter Biden and participated in the money. Also signed those checks, or his wife did, to Joe Biden, the $200,000 checks that came pretty much 10% of the Chinese money that came in a couple of times,” Devine explained.

“And that money was very strangely moved around between bank accounts, taken out in cash, put back into another account and then a check was signed by, basically, Joe Biden’s sister-in-law.

“But written on the check was loan repayment. And the White House maintained that line that it was a loan repayment and, therefore, the Republicans in the House that uncovered those checks accepted that that was, you know, we couldn’t go any further than that, they said.

“They couldn’t find any evidence to refute the idea that Joe Biden had very generously lent his brother, his ailing brother some money, and then his brother paid it back when he came into money.

“But it was interesting that it was 10% for the Big Guy exactly of the money that Jim Biden had received. And Jim Biden’s been under investigation anyway.”

Watch Miranda Devine’s full interview with Maria Bartiromo:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews