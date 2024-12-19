(MODERNITY) – All time worst presidential loser Kamala Harris is set to make $20 million from a book deal, and may sign an exclusive contract with Netflix, according to a report citing a Harris insider.

The book is set to recount her side of the story regarding what went down in the White House, when Harris replaced Biden as the nominee.

The Daily Mail notes that the source told them “Virtually the moment Kamala lost to Trump, the offers began pouring in from the publishing world for her to do the definitive book on what really went on between Joe and Kamala.”