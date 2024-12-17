In an upcoming hearing, lawmakers are set to review how the Biden-Harris Department of Justice (DOJ) specifically targeted pro-lifers in recent years.

According to The Daily Wire, the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government of the Committee on the Judiciary will hold the hearing on December 18, titled, “Revisiting the Implications of the FACE Act: Part 2.” The Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act prohibits the interference of access to clinics that provide reproductive health services, including abortion businesses and pro-life pregnancy resource centers. A previous hearing on the topic took place in May 2023.

(The hearing will be shown in the embedded video below at its scheduled date and time.)

The hearing will review the DOJ’s “unequal application” of the FACE Act, an effort likely triggered by the Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade. Beginning in early 2022, the Biden-Harris DOJ began what appears to have been a retaliation campaign against pro-lifers to pressure and frighten them into silence.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs on December 1, 2021. In March 2022, just days after the bodies of five aborted babies likely old enough to have survived outside the womb were found outside a D.C. late-term abortion facility, the first act of “unequal application” of the law played out as nine pro-lifers were arrested for a protest that had taken place more than a year earlier.

The efforts to silence pro-lifers escalated from there, with the FBI raiding the homes pro-lifers Mark Houck and Paul Vaughn. Then came the arrests of numerous pro-lifers for activism that had been carried out as far back as three years prior. Read more on the arrests and FBI raids under the Biden-Harris DOJ here.

Currently, 10 pro-life activists remain in prison, including Bevelyn Beatty Williams (sentenced to 41 months), Heather Idoni (sentenced to 24 months), Lauren Handy (sentenced to 57 months), Jonathan Darnel (sentenced to 34 months), William Goodman (sentenced to 27 months), John Hinshaw (sentenced to 21 months), Jean Marshall (sentenced to 24 months), Joan Bell (sentenced to 27 months), Herb Geraghty (sentenced to 27 months), and Calvin Zastrow (sentenced to six months). Steven Clark Lefemine spent 60 days in prison and was released in November; Jay Smith spent 10 months in prison and was released in June; and Father Fidelis Moscinski served six months and was released in January. Paulette Harlow is due to report to prison but has been suffering with health issues. Additional pro-life activists are serving or have served house detention and/or are awaiting sentencing that was postponed following Trump’s election win.

Trump previously promised to pardon the imprisoned pro-life activists if elected, saying he would “get them out of the gulags and back to their families where they belong.”

Vaughn will attend the December 18 hearing as a witness, along with Erin Hawley, senior counsel and vice president at Alliance Defending Freedom, and Steve Crampton, senior counsel for the Thomas More Society.

[Editor’s note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]