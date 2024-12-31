Many Democrats want to rip off Lady Justice’s blindfold. Just look at events in New York City this past month.

In December, a New York City jury found Daniel Penny “not guilty” in the death of Jordan Neely. In May 2023, Neely was in a subway car, threatening passengers. He even screamed, “Someone is going to die today.” Penny heroically placed himself in harm’s way to restrain Neely, who died after the incident.

For the people in that subway car, Penny became Batman. Instead of celebrating him, Gotham City put him on trial. That only happened after the DA’s office gave into political pressure from Democrats to charge him. For those activists, what mattered most is that Penny is white while Neely was black.

“We need some black vigilantes,” New York Black Lives Matter co-founder Hawk Newsome said after the verdict. “People want to jump up and choke us and kill us for being loud? How about we do the same when they attempt to oppress us?”

This call for vigilante justice shouldn’t be considered an idle threat. The BLM riots of 2020 caused billions in damages and injured thousands of police officers.

And then you look at the reaction to another death in NYC. A gunman murdered UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson while he was walking down the street in NYC. Police have arrested and charged Luigi Mangione for the crime.

Many on the left struggled to contain their glee.

“I felt, along with so many other Americans, joy,” Taylor Lorenz, a former reporter at The New York Times and Washington Post, said. On social media, she wrote, “And people wonder why we want these executives dead.”

Lovely stuff.

New York magazine wrote a puff piece on “the people cheering the UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting.” This brutal murder was merely “an opportunity” for those frustrated with insurance companies “to vent.”

There’s plenty to be upset about with the health care system and insurance companies. Start with the ill-named Affordable Care Act, which has made everything less affordable. Funny how the people who want health care executives dead are loath to criticize Barack Obama.

Regardless, in our democratic republic, however, citizens are supposed to solve those problems at the ballot box, not with bullets or “black vigilantes.”

But in recent years, the left has been flirting with those who would use political violence to accomplish the left’s objectives.

President-elect Donald Trump faced two serious assassination attempts this past year. Pro-Hamas groups took over college campuses and buildings last spring. Around the country, Jewish students reported being assaulted on college campuses. Police are investigating two George Mason University students involved with Students for Justice in Palestine. Last month, police searched their home. They found flags for Hamas and Hezbollah and signs that said “death to America” and “death to Jews.” Police also found weapons and ammunition.

Most elected Democrats won’t directly condone violence. But few on the left are willing to isolate those, like BLM and pro-Hamas protesters, that view it as an acceptable way to accomplish their goals.

Instead of playing footsie with those engaged in political violence, Democrats need to cut them off at the knees.