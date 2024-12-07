One of the most intimidating talking points in recent years used by transgender activists against parents who object to chemical and body mutilation procedures on their children is that they have a choice:

A transgender daughter or a dead son, through suicide.

But now even one of the main promoters of the transgender agenda is admitting that’s just wrong.

It is the Post Millennial that reported on the comments that came during this week’s Supreme Court arguments on the issue.

The ACLU and Biden administration are in a lawsuit against the state of Tennessee over its common-sense new law that forbids those procedures on children, as a way of protecting them.

During the hearing Justice Samuel Alito spoke to ACLU trans attorney Chase Strangio and the concerns about suicide.

That issue was addressed in a United Kingdom document called the Cass Report, an investigation into that nation’s treatment of gender dysphoric minors.

That showed “there was evidence that sex changes to treat gender dysphoria does not reduce incidents of suicide.”

The report noted, “That so-called trans youth are more likely to commit suicide should they not be given medical sex change treatment has been a persistent argument by trans activists who insist that drugs and surgeries must be available to children and teens who claim to be the opposite sex.”

Alito asked, “A lot of categorical statements have been made this morning in argument and in the briefs about medical questions that seem to me to be hotly disputed, and that’s a bit distressing. One of them has to do with the risk of suicide. Do you maintain that the procedures and medications in question reduce the risk of suicide?” Alito asked.

Strangio said yes, explaining, “I do Justice Alito, maintain that the medications in question reduce the risk of depression, anxiety and suicidality, which are all indicators of potential suicide.”

Is that clearly established? Alito asked. Can there be disagreement?

Again, Strangio said yes. “I think, as with all underlying questions of looking at evidence, there can be disagreement. I don’t dispute that, but here and sort of going back to questions about the Cass Review, for example, the Cass Review only looked at studies up until 2022.”

Alito pointed out, “I don’t regard the case review as necessarily as a Bible or as something that’s true in every respect. But on page 195 of the Cass Report, it says there is no evidence that gender affirmative treatments reduce suicide.”

Strangio explained that as being “no evidence in the studies.”

He said that’s because there are few “completed suicides” but claimed studies show there is a “reduction in suicidality.”

The report itself states, “Tragically deaths by suicide in trans people of all ages continue to be above the national average, but there is no evidence that gender-affirmative treatments reduce this. Such evidence as is available suggests that these deaths are related to a range of other complex psychosocial factors and to mental illness.”