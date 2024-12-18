The legal team at Judicial Watch is asking a court to appoint a special master in its case against Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who paid a paramour to assemble an organized crime case against President Donald Trump and other people.

It’s because she’s been found in default in the records-production fight, and still hasn’t provided even basic information.

“Fani Willis can’t be trusted, which is why Judicial Watch is asking the court to review of her secret anti-Trump collusion records and for a special master to handle the search for more records,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “The court should put an end to Willis’ shell games to hide her conspiracy with Pelosi’s January 6 committee and who knows who else to ‘get Trump.'”

There are opinions that Willis colluded with federal special master Jack Smith and Nancy Pelosi’s partisan anti-Trump committee to investigate the riot at the Capitol in 2021.

Documents likely would reveal those details, but she has declined to produce the information requested under the state open records law.

WND reported earlier when Willis, whose case against Trump is hanging by a thread at an appeals court, was ruled in default after refusing to comply with Georgia’s Open Records Act.

Judicial Watch had sought, through the state’s legal process regarding records, to obtain information about Willis’ coordination with “special counsel” Jack Smith, appointed by the Department of Justice to carry that part of the Democrat Party’s lawfare against Trump, cases that now have been dismissed.

Also, records were sought about Willis’ coordination with ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s partisan Jan. 6 investigating committee, which concealed exculpatory information about President Trump’s involvement that day, and tried to portray the events as an actual insurrection against the U.S., when in fact it was a protest that turned into a minor riot with most of the aftermath involving repairs of vandalism.

Judge Robert C.K. McBurney in Fulton County Superior Court said Willis had a number of options in responding to the records case, but did “none of that.”

Now Judicial Watch says it has filed a motion seeking the appointment of a special master to “oversee” Willis’ work.

The legal team reported, “Last week, Willis finally admitted to having records showing communications with the January 6 Committee but refused to release all but one document in response to the court order that found her in default. She cited a series of legal exemptions to justify the withholding of communications with the January 6 Committee. The only document she did release is one already public letter to January 6 Committee Chairman Benny Thompson (D-MS). With respect to communications with, and records related to, Jack Smith’s office, Willis continued to deny her office had any records related to the Special Counsel’s office.”

Judicial Watch told the court that Willis has made “no showing that the search was diligent. Based on her previous searches in this matter, it probably was not diligent. Likewise, she provided no list or even a general description regarding any responsive records she has elected to withhold. Without a list or description, it is impossible to evaluate what, if any, exemptions or exceptions are applicable, as she now contends.”

Judicial Watch pointed out Willis now has had three chances to do document searches properly.

It explained, “The special master should have authority to audit searches and conduct searches herself. She also should have authority to hire such consultants and experts as may be needed to execute her commission. The special master should make a recommendation to the court as to how her fees and expenses should be allocated among the parties, taking into consideration whether she finds responsive records that Willis should have found but did not.”