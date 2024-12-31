In this episode, Dinesh makes the argument that we need both the pro-Trump tech community and the grassroots activists of the MAGA right to sustain the Trump coalition and achieve both political and policy gains. Neither side is dispensable, nor is H-1B visas a sufficiently important issue to fracture a winning team. Dinesh shows how the best arguments of both sides can be reconciled, so that the Trump cause can advance with a unified front. Raheem Kassam, editor of the National Pulse, joins Dinesh to weigh in with his own perspective on this topic.

Dinesh D’Souza is an author and filmmaker. A graduate of Dartmouth College, he was a senior domestic policy analyst in the Reagan administration. He also served as a research fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

He is the author of many bestselling books, including “Illiberal Education,” “What’s So Great About Christianity,” “America: Imagine a World Without Her,” “The Roots of Obama’s Rage,” “Death of a Nation,” and “United States of Socialism.”

His documentary films “2016: Obama’s America,” “America,” “Hillary’s America,” “Death of a Nation,” and “Trump Card” are among the highest-grossing political documentaries of all time. He and his wife Debbie are also executive producers of the acclaimed feature film “Infidel.”

