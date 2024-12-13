(FOX NEWS) – A series of unidentified drone sightings near U.S. military installations and over residences in New Jersey since mid-November has caused alarm.

White House national security communications adviser John Kirby has said many of the purported drone sightings are actually lawfully operated manned aircraft and that there is no evidence of a national security or public safety threat.

Frustrated residents who believe the government’s answers are insufficient have threatened to take matters into their own hands and shoot them down.