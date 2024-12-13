Despite currently being in custody and charged with the murder of a health insurance company CEO, alleged assassin Luigi Mangione has now taken the lead in 2028 Democratic primary polls.

Though more well-known candidates like Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, and Gretchen Whitmer remained in the running, Mangione had surged to the top of the polls in just a matter of days following his rise to stardom among Democrat voters after committing a cold-blooded murder.

“He’s the perfect representative of everything the Democratic Party stands for,” said MSNBC host Rachel Maddow. “He’s ruthless, uninformed, deranged — and he’s willing to kill people he disagrees with. These are all the fundamental qualities Democrat voters look for most. The only factor that may hold Luigi Mangione back is the fact that he’s not legally old enough to run for president yet, but whether or not something is legal has never held Democrats back before.”