Does Coca-Cola’s shaping of the modern Santa Claus image hold the key to understanding today’s woke propaganda and brainwashing?

Alex Jones of Infowars says absolutely, and he just dropped a video explaining the devious connection on the night before Christmas Eve.

“Most people live today, even if you’re 90 years old, [think] Santa Claus is Santa Claus. You just think that’s always been there. You don’t think about the etymology of something,” Jones said.

“But if you understand how Coca-Cola was able to take Christmas from being a low-budget holiday, that was not that big of an event, it was about family and going to church and having a meal. Gifts weren’t really even a part of it.”

“They created this whole thing about Santa and reindeer and [Rudolph] the red-nosed reindeer, and so it’s just part of our culture.”

“Now why is this important? Well it displaced Christ, it displaced family, it displaced God. I’m not attacking Santa Claus. But then what did Coca-Cola tell you? They put out magazines and publications about how he comes down the chimney and all the rest of it.”

“It’s about lying to your children and telling them a fable. And once you accept that lie, you’ll now accept any lie to tell your children. And I’m not judging people that have fun with their kids.

“The point is that: then lie becomes ‘two men can have a baby,’ ‘there’s no X and Y chromosomes,’ and the new p.r. [public relations] push, and there’s been many is, ‘Oh, Bruce Jenner is now Caitlyn Jenner. Don’t be mean to him. He’s stunning and brave. Support an old man now saying he’s a woman.”

“And you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m not hateful. It’s OK.’ Now you’ve just supported castrating little boys, chemical sterilization, this whole depopulation agenda, mainly targeting autistic and retarded children, and the schools secretly brainwashing … getting grant money, corporate and government, to do it. It’s the same thing. It’s a giant p.r. rollout.”

The history and evolving image of Santa Claus is addressed in some recent best-selling books by Christian author Joe Kovacs.

In “Shocked by the Bible: The Most Astonishing Facts You’ve Never Been Told,” Kovacs writes: “Among the newer customs is the image of Santa Claus, a.k.a. Father Christmas or St. Nick (not to be confused with Old Nick, which is another name for the devil). The chubby, white-bearded man in a red and white suit is the result of an evolution of sketches and descriptions from the late 1800s. Ironically, the character was not always depicted as an obese old man, but appeared younger and elflike in some illustrations.

“The image of an old, fat man in his red and white outfit received a great deal of help from a Coca-Cola marketing campaign in the early twentieth century. The company wanted to remind people that Coke was not just a summertime beverage, so in 1922 it employed the slogan ‘Thirst Knows No Season.’ Nine years later, the soda giant used drawings by Michigan-born illustrator Haddon Sundblom to spread the jolly look of the fat man worldwide.”

In the sequel “Shocked by the Bible 2: Connecting the Dots in Scripture to Reveal the Truth They Don’t Want You to Know,” Kovacs goes deep into biblical history to link the customs associated with Santa Claus, including a fireplace, Santa’s fire suit, his fire gloves, lumps of coal and little drummer boys to the horrific burning sacrifices of children by God’s own people to a satanic, false God named Molech at a place called Topheth.

“And he defiled Topheth, which is in the valley of the children of Hinnom, that no man might make his son or his daughter to pass through the fire to Molech.” (2 Kings 23:10 KJV)

“And they built the high places of Baal, which are in the valley of the son of Hinnom, to cause their sons and their daughters to pass through the fire unto Molech; which I commanded them not, neither came it into my mind, that they should do this abomination, to cause Judah to sin.” (Jeremiah 32:35 KJV)

Kovacs says: “If people only knew what that word Topheth, or Tophet as many Bibles spell it, actually suggests, they’d be totally floored. It can mean fireplace and drumming place. It’s a place of cremation. That’s because people would be banging drums and jingling bells to drown out the agonizing shrieks of their own burning children.”

“It’s shocking but the Holy Bible clearly displays a gruesome scenario of people tossing their own children (their own personal yules) into a burning fireplace fueled by lumps of coal, all the while singing Yule-tide carols, shaking jingle bells as little drummer boys were pa-rum-pum-pum-pumming!”