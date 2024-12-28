(FOX 5 ATLANTA) – A 56-year-old man has been arrested and charged after causing disturbances at two local churches on Christmas Eve, disrupting services and endangering parishioners, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Campbell Bolling Von Goetz, of Avenue, was taken into custody following incidents at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Avenue and St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Leonardtown.

The first incident happened on Dec. 24 shortly after 5 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church. During a Mass, police say Von Goetz approached the altar and dropped an onion in the aisle, unsettling those in attendance. As he left the church, a concerned citizen followed him outside, where Von Goetz allegedly assaulted the individual by throwing tangerines.