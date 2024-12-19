A California man has been arrested in connection with this week’s school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin, in which a faculty member and a student were killed, in addition to the shooter who apparently killed herself.

The victims have been identified as student Rubi Patricia Vergara, 14, and teacher Erin M. West. Six others were injured, including two hospitalized in critical condition.

A report in the Daily Mail said Alexander Paffendorf, 20, of Carlsbad, California, was arrested for allegedly plotting a coordinated attack with the Wisconsin shooter, Natalie “Samantha” Rupnow, 15, who died of a self-inflicted wound.

The report said Paffendorf was detained by the FBI on suspicion of “plotting” to coordinate a mass shooting at a government building in conjunction with Rupnow’s shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School.

The report said an emergency gun violence restraining order was reviewed by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

“During an FBI interview, Paffendorf admitted to the FBI agents that he told Rupnow that he would arm himself with explosives and a gun that he would target a government building,” the order charges.

Agents also reviewed multiple messages between Paffendorf and Rupnow.

“A San Diego judge approved the order on Tuesday, and required Paffendorf to surrender any firearms and ammunition, and prohibited him from acquiring any more,” the report confirmed. Neighbors told reporters they saw more than a dozen police cars arrive at the apartment complex where Paffendorf lives. He’s now scheduled for a court date on January 3.

Authorities continue to try to find a motive for the shooting, suggesting a “combination” of factors, according to Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes.

Rupnow carried two handguns with her for the shooting, using only one, and police are trying to determine how she obtained them.

The Daily Mail said Vergara was a freshman at the school and she loved reading, art, singing and playing keyboard.

A funeral is scheduled Sunday.

West had worked at the school as the substitute coordinator before she was gunned down.