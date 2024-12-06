(NORTHERN ONTARIO NEWS) – A man was severely injured Tuesday morning when he leaped onto a polar bear to protect his wife from being mauled in the Far North community of Fort Severn. A neighbor showed up soon after and shot the bear, which then retreated to the woods.

A spokesperson for the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service said the man is recovering from severe injuries to his arm and legs and is expected to make a full recovery.

The attack took place in the early morning in the community, which is on the coast of Hudson Bay. Police were dispatched when they received reports of gunshots.