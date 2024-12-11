Almost two-thirds of America’s abortion industry businesses are breaking federal law by handing out abortion pill chemicals for use after the Food and Drug Administration’s deadline of 10 weeks, according to a new report.

It is the “2024 survey: American abortion facilities,” done by Operation Rescue that provides the alarming details.

Dispensing those drugs for use beyond the FDA’s limit increases “the chances mothers will experience harmful – and potentially deadly – side effects,” the report confirms.

Chemical abortions, using mifepristone and misoprostol, accounted for about 56% of all abortions in 2022, and while the FDA originally wanted those drugs not to be used beyond seven weeks of pregnancy, Barack Obama unilaterally changed that limit to 10 weeks in 2016.

But the survey says a large majority of abortion businesses are violating even that.

“Sixty-four percent of abortion clinics have gestational cut-off limits set between 11 and 13 weeks for abortion pills. This range indicates a significant majority of clinics provide abortion pills to women beyond the FDA’s limit of 10 weeks,” confirms the Operation Rescue report.

“Twenty-six percent administer or mail pills from 7 to 10 weeks, and the remaining 10% that limit the pills to 6 weeks or less are located in states with heartbeat protection laws in place. … The latest gestational age at which pills are administered at clinics nationwide is 13 weeks — three weeks beyond the FDA approved limit.”

The complications from that pro-abortion agenda already is evident, explained a report in the Washington Stand.

“Complications of the abortion pill, and doctors’ refusal to administer legally sanctioned miscarriage care, claimed the lives of at least two mothers in Georgia: 28-year-old Amber Nicole Thurman and 41-year-old Candi Miller,” the report said.

Operation Rescue confirmed, “We know women are dying from these dangerous abortion pills, especially when taken with little or no medical oversight. If the pro-life movement stands united in holding drug companies and abortion pill suppliers accountable for these egregious deaths, we have the opportunity to win back some ground — which will save preborn lives as well as the lives of their mothers.”

It maintains an archive of maternal deaths.

“A 16-year-old black girl underwent a chemical abortion at New York City’s Choices Women’s Medical Center in 2018, which left her ‘sick, sore, lame and disabled.’ Her child survived the abortion and was born with ‘severe brain injuries’ and other ‘profound birth defects,'” according to various court records.

The report explained from 2000 to 2021, the FDA confirmed 4,207 “adverse events” from the abortion drug use, “including 26 deaths” and 1,045 hospitalizations.

The flagrant violations are just part of the record of the industry, OR said.

“Abortionists continue to exist as a privileged class of ‘physicians’ who cannot be touched. Their barbaric work of child-killing is too sacred to ever be lessened by disciplinary actions, meanwhile preborn children and their mothers pay the cost,” explained OR chief Troy Newman.

Also revealed was that more than one in four (28%) — or 189 of 674 abortion facilities — hand out the chemicals without the mother actually seeing a doctor.

“Concerning abortion pills, it is deeply concerning to consider the appalling lack of oversight and accountability and the disturbing consequences we are already witnessing,” Newman told the Washington Stand. “How many life-altering injuries and unnecessary deaths will be needed to establish standing for a lawsuit that ultimately addresses the dangerously under-regulated drugs?”

The report also noted that after the fall of the faulty Roe v. Wade precedent that fabricated a federal right to abortion, 14 states remain abortion free in 2024: Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia.

And Florida, Georgia, Iowa and South Carolina have heartbeat protection laws that typically protect unborn babies after six weeks gestation.

Other states, like Colorado, are turning their pro-abortion ideology into an industry, drawing women from surrounding states for abortions.