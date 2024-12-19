(THE LIBERTY DAILY) — Former Congressman Matt Gaetz is brutal. But he may not necessarily be a “former” congressman just yet. He resigned following his nomination as Attorney General by President-Elect Donald Trump, only to withdraw over shenanigans over his House “investigation” (smear) report.

Now that they’ve decided to release the report anywhere, there are no holds barred, including a brief return to Congress. He is still the congressman-elect for his district and if he shows up to join the next session, he will be sworn in. That’s not what he wants long-term after scoring his own show on One America News, but he may be willing to step in to take one final stab at his corrupt former colleagues.

As he posted on X: