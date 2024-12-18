Matt Gaetz report by House Ethics Committee to be released

By Elizabeth Elkind and Chad Pergram, Fox News

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., confronts the assistant director of the FBI’s cyber division about Hunter Biden’s laptop during a House hearing March 29, 2022.

(FOX NEWS) — The House Ethics Committee has decided to release its report into former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Lawmakers on the secretive panel voted to make the report public after the final votes of this year – which are slated for Thursday.

The House Ethics Committee’s multi-year investigation into Gaetz, involving allegations of sex with a minor and illicit drug use, came to an abrupt halt last month after he resigned from Congress hours after President-elect Donald Trump tapped him to be his attorney general.

