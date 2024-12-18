(FOX NEWS) — The House Ethics Committee has decided to release its report into former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Lawmakers on the secretive panel voted to make the report public after the final votes of this year – which are slated for Thursday.

The House Ethics Committee’s multi-year investigation into Gaetz, involving allegations of sex with a minor and illicit drug use, came to an abrupt halt last month after he resigned from Congress hours after President-elect Donald Trump tapped him to be his attorney general.