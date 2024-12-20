After President Trump’s spectacular win in the 2024 presidential election, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was among the first world leaders to call and congratulate the Trump Thursday after the election on his historic victory.

On Nov. 11 the Associated Press detailed the conversation’s critical turning point. During the call, Sheinbaum said Trump first brought up the open border and highlighted the ongoing issues there.

Days later President Sheinbaum expressed that significant policy changes are on the table after her initial call with President Trump.

In an effort to meet the results of Trump’s policies, it’s expected that Mexico may increase immigration enforcement and submit to working with U.S. authorities on the border after four years of Joe Biden’s open border policies.

A week later Sheinbaum spouted off after her latest discussion with President Trump on the immigration catastrophe.

Sheinbaum responded on X to Trump’s announcement and had a very different take on the conversation between the two leaders.

“In our conversation with President Trump, I explained to him the comprehensive strategy that Mexico has followed to address the migration phenomenon, respecting human rights,” she wrote in Spanish. “Thanks to this, migrants and caravans are assisted before they reach the border.”

“We reiterate that Mexico’s position is not to close borders but to build bridges between governments and between peoples,” she added.

Sheinbaum is a typical leftist who blames ‘neoliberal economic policies’ (which in Latin America means Capitalism) for poverty

A week later, Sheinbaum broke up two migrant caravans headed to the United States after Trump threatened tariffs on the Mexican economy. President Trump will not be sworn in until January 20th.

Biden’s “border czar” Kamala Harris did absolutely nothing to stop the invasion of illegals so President Trump is ready to stop the invasion on day one of his second term.

On Thursday President Sheinbaum announced that she is ready to receive Mexicans if Trump deports them back to Mexico.

Bloomberg reported:

Mexico is prepared to receive its nationals living in the US if President-elect Donald Trump follows through on his deportation pledges, but it won’t serve as a “safe third country” for migrants of other nationalities. President Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration “is prepared to work in coordination with federal, state and local authorities in the face of possible mass deportations,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement in response to questions from Bloomberg News. Trump’s transition team has contacted the governments of Mexico and El Salvador through back channels about taking in some of the millions of undocumented migrants set to be expelled under his deportation plan, Bloomberg News reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Trump’s team and informal advisers have had detailed conversations with representatives of the two Latin American governments, in some cases via businesspeople, about taking back migrants, according to the people.

