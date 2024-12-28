(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – Mexico is setting up an elite unit of officers to fight the drug cartels who will be both vetted and trained by the U.S. She is also going to open shelters on Inauguration Day.

Under the threat of tariffs and invasion, President Sheinbaum wants to show her administration is not soft on drugs and migrants. Her government has seized drugs from the Sinaloa cartel, and her security minister is in Sinaloa to oversee efforts to take back the state.

Mexico is in talks to set up a unit of elite security officers who would be vetted and trained by U.S. law-enforcement officials for operations against criminals in Mexico, according to Mexican officials.