HIALEAH, Florida – After flipping by double digits in the 2024 election the former Democrat stronghold of Miami-Dade County, President-elect Donald Trump is now being honored by local officials with a street named for him.

Palm Avenue, a main thoroughfare in the Cuban-packed city of Hialeah, is now President Donald J. Trump Avenue.

The approval vote Tuesday from the county commission was 9 to 1, and Democrats could have blocked the measure as they hold seven of the 10 seats.

Trump had personally signed one of the street signs when attending a memorial service in Florida.

“Miami-Dade County strongly supported President Trump during the election, and this designation serves as a lasting tribute to his leadership and vision for our nation,” Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera said on X.

President Donald J. Trump Avenue is official in Miami-Dade County! Today, we ratified the City of Hialeah’s initiative to honor President Trump’s legacy of championing freedom and opportunity by co-designating Palm Avenue—a vital artery in our community—as “President Donald J.… pic.twitter.com/27AECJ6qTB — Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera (@KMCabreraFL) December 3, 2024

Commissioner Marleine Bastien, a Haitian-American who represents northern Miami, was the sole vote against Trump Avenue.

“I respect the fact that President Trump won the popular vote, the Electoral College and Miami-Dade County,” Bastien said, according to the Miami Herald.

“However, his victory does not erase the collective trauma that immigrants and citizens alike felt during this election cycle.”

She specifically pointed to “falsehoods about Haitians eating cats and dogs in Ohio” and “derogatory comments about Haiti, Mexico, and some African countries in the past.”

In both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, Trump lost Miami-Dade County to Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, respectively.

“I want to thank the commissioners that supported this item, as well as the City Council of Hialeah who had endorsed this effort from the moment President Trump visited Hialeah,” Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo said.

